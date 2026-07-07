Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

DIVA'S DAILY DIRT: Jermaine Dupree Sues Sony, Nicki Visits D.C.

DIVA'S DAILY DIRT: Jermaine Dupree Sues Sony, Nicki Visits D.C.

Jermaine Dupree sued Sony in a lawsuit seeking $18 million in unpaid royalties, while Nicki Minaj made headlines in D.C. and Jay-Z announced more concerts.

Published on July 7, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
Diva's Daily Dirt V1 Graphic

Jermaine Dupree is taking Sony to court over what he claims are years of unpaid royalties. According to the lawsuit, the legendary producer alleges Sony underreported royalties, failed to account for other payments, and altered royalty statements throughout their decades-long business relationship. Dupree says the issues affected music tied to artists including Xscape, Da Brat, Jagged Edge, Usher, Mariah Carey, Bow Wow, Kris Kross, J-Kwon, and Bone Crusher. He is reportedly seeking approximately $18 million in damages.

Meanwhile, Nicki Minaj had social media buzzing after appearing at the White House in Washington, D.C., where she attended an event and was praised by President Donald Trump. Her appearance quickly became a trending topic online, with fans debating the unexpected visit.

Elsewhere in hip-hop, Lil Wayne is reportedly back on the market after rumors circulated that he was engaged to a 23-year-old influencer. Those engagement reports appear to have been unfounded, leaving the rap icon officially single once again.

Jay-Z also gave fans more opportunities to see him live. The rapper announced an additional London performance on September 4 as part of his ongoing Reasonable Doubt anniversary celebration, along with a previously announced Paris show on September 10 and a Los Angeles stop on October 23. Tickets for the newly added London concert are scheduled to go on sale July 9, giving international fans another chance to catch Hov on stage.

SEE ALSO

DIVA'S DAILY DIRT: Jermaine Dupree Sues Sony, Nicki Visits D.C. was originally published on kysdc.com

More from 92 Q

 

One Mighty Sports logo, text "T.L. & D.L. Huchley • Rick Doss • Keith Sweat • DJ Kid Capri • UNCC Basketball Card

Trending
Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip  |  Konan

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Comments
Sample Virginia Licence Plate Containing The Logo Of The Sons Of Confederate Veterans
B'more  |  Editor Staff

Maryland Warns Drivers to Register Out-of-State Vehicles Before Oct. 1

Comments
Chris Brown & Usher Northwest Stadium Graphic
Music  |  Editor Staff

Here’s your chance to win tickets to see Chris Brown & Usher This Summer!

Comments
waste collecting truck in the street of residential area
B'more  |  Editor Staff

Baltimore Suspends Recycling Pickup, Starts Trash Collection Earlier During Extreme Heat

Comments
Summer of 92Q: We are giving you access to all the hottest events, parties, trips, & artists this Summer. 92Q JAMS
Contests  |  Editor Staff

Summer Of 92Q

Comments

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close