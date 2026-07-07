Jermaine Dupree is taking Sony to court over what he claims are years of unpaid royalties. According to the lawsuit, the legendary producer alleges Sony underreported royalties, failed to account for other payments, and altered royalty statements throughout their decades-long business relationship. Dupree says the issues affected music tied to artists including Xscape, Da Brat, Jagged Edge, Usher, Mariah Carey, Bow Wow, Kris Kross, J-Kwon, and Bone Crusher. He is reportedly seeking approximately $18 million in damages.

Meanwhile, Nicki Minaj had social media buzzing after appearing at the White House in Washington, D.C., where she attended an event and was praised by President Donald Trump. Her appearance quickly became a trending topic online, with fans debating the unexpected visit.

Elsewhere in hip-hop, Lil Wayne is reportedly back on the market after rumors circulated that he was engaged to a 23-year-old influencer. Those engagement reports appear to have been unfounded, leaving the rap icon officially single once again.

Jay-Z also gave fans more opportunities to see him live. The rapper announced an additional London performance on September 4 as part of his ongoing Reasonable Doubt anniversary celebration, along with a previously announced Paris show on September 10 and a Los Angeles stop on October 23. Tickets for the newly added London concert are scheduled to go on sale July 9, giving international fans another chance to catch Hov on stage.

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DIVA'S DAILY DIRT: Jermaine Dupree Sues Sony, Nicki Visits D.C. was originally published on kysdc.com