Baltimore Suspends Recycling Pickup, Starts Trash Collection Earlier During Extreme Heat

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Baltimore City is making changes to trash and recycling collection this week as officials respond to dangerous heat conditions and work to protect sanitation workers.

The Baltimore City Health Department issued a Code Red Extreme Heat Alert beginning Wednesday and continuing through Saturday as temperatures and heat index values rise across the city.

In response, the Baltimore City Department of Public Works has suspended recycling collection for the remainder of the week. Trash collection will continue, but crews will begin routes earlier, starting at 5 a.m., to avoid the hottest parts of the day.

DPW officials said pausing recycling pickup allows crews to focus on trash collection and reduce the amount of time workers spend outside in extreme heat.

The department is taking additional precautions following the death of Ronald Silver, a 34-year-old DPW employee who died two summers ago while working in temperatures above 100 degrees.

The agency implemented a heat illness prevention plan last year. Under the plan, workers are required to take 10-minute breaks every two hours when temperatures exceed 90 degrees. When temperatures reach 100 degrees, workers are required to take 15-minute breaks every hour.

DPW is also making sure trucks are stocked with water, air conditioning systems are working properly and supervisors remain in constant communication with crews throughout the day.

City officials said residents should continue placing trash out for collection, but recycling pickup will be delayed until normal service resumes.

Officials also reminded residents to limit outdoor activity, stay hydrated and check on older adults, children, pets and neighbors during the Code Red alert.