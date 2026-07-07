We Have Bigger Problems Than Yung Miami’s ‘Spend Dat’

Criticizing popular songs may be unproductive; celebrating artists creating music that matches values is more effective.

Music reflects but doesn't define people's lives - listeners may enjoy a song without adopting its message.

Bigger societal issues deserve more attention than debates over a single song's messaging.

Source: Brianna Bryson / Getty

Yung Miami has the song of the summer with “Spend Dat,” but not everyone is happy about the rapper’s materialistic anthem. Some are calling for a boycott due to the song’s controversial messaging.

“I believe it’s degrading to our culture. At some point, we have to take seriously the power music has over our perception and the values it reinforces. This can’t be the song of the Summer,” wrote a Threads user going by the handle @mrs.mj.tedla.

India Arie cosigned the take. “I spent my entire adult life, caring way too much,” wrote the Grammy Award-winning singer. “I finally learned that not everybody Cares ( with a capital C) And explaining it to them is not gonna make them care. Everything you listen to see or eat is going to influence you. So make wise choices y’all,” she added.

The thread led to discourse surrounding the song and if should be boycotted instead of praised. Despite how some feel about the lyrics, “Spend Dat” clearly resonates with fans. It is currently No. 19 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The Type Of Music You Listen To Doesn’t Necessarily Define The Person You Are

Not everyone is taking “Spend Dat” literally.

Jay Z wrote in his memoir/songbook Decoded that he was floored when he realized that people were envisioning themselves as him when they rapped. Those visions rarely resulted in actions because people understood it was HIS story, not theirs.

Everyone bumping “Spend Dat” is not trying to find their own personal swiper to fund their lifestyle, the same way everyone watching Power is not about to start flipping bricks. Some people just like to cosplay through the music they listen to. It doesn’t mean they’re adopting a sprinkle sprinkle lifestyle.

Surgeons bump trap music in the OR. Lawyers hype themselves up to Thug Motivation 101. Librarians play strip club anthems in their AirPods.

Music contains elements that are universally felt. “Spend Dat” is a bop. It’s not a moral call to action. It’s a silly tune that highlights how people want to live in abundance using the same kind of criminal imagery flaunted in Goodfellas and Belly.

Lisa Raye gave an example of how she approaches the song in an interview with Carlos King.

She posted a quick video to “Spend Dat” that went viral. That doesn’t mean she’s down to support boosting and scamming. “I’m conflicted because I don’t believe in the words of the song,” she told King.

She explained that she knew the type of people the song describes as a younger woman and was privy to their “shenigans,” but her use of the song in the present was just to playfully announce her arrival on TikTok.

“I did it for fun,” she explained. Fun looks different for everyone as well, and that’s okay.

We’ve Got Bigger Problems Than A Former City Girl

Black women and children are being murdered by the men who are charged with protecting and providing for them. Black communities are being disenfranchised by bills designed to gut their collective political power. Algorithms are becoming landlords, creating housing insecurity for hardworking people.

Yung Miami and her TikTok challenge are not responsible for that.

She’s a polarizing figure with plenty of faults. I’m personally still annoyed she brought “go together” back into the mainstream. But the same way the violence in the hood existed before gangsta rap gold diggers were alive and well before she ever touched a mic.

It’s okay if you’re morally opposed to “Spend Dat” the way India Arie is. Everything does not have to be for you. But instead of shaming people for what they like, a more productive approach might be celebrating people who are creating music that matches your values.

Why Not Support Those Creating The Music You Want?

The comment section of the call to boycott was filled with people complaining that “all” the rap music out now matched the tone of “Spend Dat.” That is not true.

There are different pockets of the rap industry that represent the morals people claim to want celebrated, but they don’t support them. Der Witz released a list of affirmations. Rapsody, Tierra Whack, and others are constantly putting out work that doesn’t exclusively center transactional sexuality and wildly expensive handbags.

It doesn’t get the attention it deserves.

There are musicians creating songs full of affirmations that don’t get streamed. Their lyrics don’t get reposted.

If you want a different song of the summer, you should stream it, post about it, and place it in the forefront of our culture.

We Have Bigger Problems Than Yung Miami’s ‘Spend Dat’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com