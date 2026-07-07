Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty 10 Fun Facts You Might Not Know About Lil’ Kim She’s one of the most influential rappers of all time, but there’s a lot about Lil’ Kim that even longtime fans may not know. From her childhood to her hobbies and hidden talents, here are 10 fun facts about the Queen Bee. RELATED: Lil Kim Says Biggie Smalls Blocked Kids Songs From Her Debut Album RELATED: Lil Kim’s Top 10 Disses

1. Her Real Name Isn’t Lil’ Kim Lil’ Kim was born Kimberly Denise Jones on July 11, 1974, in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

2. She Grew Up in Brooklyn Before becoming a global superstar, Lil’ Kim was raised in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood of Brooklyn—a community that has produced countless hip-hop legends.

3. She Was Nicknamed “Big Mama” Long before “Lil’ Kim” became famous, friends and family reportedly called her “Big Mama,” a nickname she had growing up.

4. She Was a Teenager When She Met The Notorious B.I.G. Lil’ Kim was just 18 years old when she met The Notorious B.I.G., who recognized her talent and helped launch her career as a member of Junior M.A.F.I.A.

5. Purple Is One of Her Favorite Colors Over the years, Lil’ Kim has frequently worn purple outfits, wigs, and accessories, and has mentioned it as one of her favorite colors.

6. She Loves Luxury Fashion Lil’ Kim has long had a passion for designer fashion and has been spotted wearing brands like Chanel, Versace, Fendi, and Dolce & Gabbana long before luxury brands regularly collaborated with hip-hop artists.

7. She’s an Animal Lover Lil’ Kim has shared her love for dogs over the years and has owned several pets throughout her life.

8. She Enjoys Cooking When she’s away from the spotlight, Lil’ Kim has said she enjoys spending time in the kitchen and preparing meals for family and friends.

9. She’s Left-Handed One fun detail many fans don’t notice is that Lil’ Kim is naturally left-handed.

10. She Became a Mom in 2014 Lil’ Kim welcomed her daughter, Royal Reign, in 2014 and has often said that motherhood completely changed her perspective on life and became one of her greatest joys. Bonus Fun Fact: Lil’ Kim’s stage name almost wasn’t “Lil’ Kim.” Early in her career, she also performed under the names MC Lil’ Kim and The Queen Bee before “Lil’ Kim” became the iconic name recognized around the world.