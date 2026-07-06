‘Children of Blood and Bone’ Author Tomi Adeyemi Says She Won’t Watch Film Adaptation & Is ‘Officially Separating’ From The Project

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Just months before one of the most anticipated fantasy films of 2027 hits theaters, Children of Blood and Bone author Tomi Adeyemi has made it apparent that she is distancing herself from the movie adaptation of her bestselling novel. Read on for why Adeyemi is separating herself from the movie.

The acclaimed writer surprised fans over the weekend by sharing a series of emotional TikTok posts explaining why she has remained silent about the upcoming Paramount Pictures film. While many readers wondered why Adeyemi had not been promoting the adaptation, the author revealed that much more is happening behind the scenes than the public knows.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Adeyemi shared a screenshot that read, “There is a reason I will not post anything about the adaptation of my work. That’s all.”

She later revealed an even more heartbreaking update, writing, “Since someone asked, I have not seen the film, and I will not watch it. It’s been painful holding this back from you all.”

Although Adeyemi serves as an executive producer and shares screenplay credit with director Gina Prince-Bythewood, she said she has chosen to separate herself from the project.

Responding to a fan who expressed sadness over her posts, Adeyemi wrote, “I do not mind anyone going to watch the film. I wrote this for us. I fought for us. I’m just laying down my sword and officially separating my name because I can’t keep being hurt and attacked behind the scenes.”

Check out her post below:

According to reporting from The Jasmine Brand, the author also posted what appeared to be a screenshot of a message sent to Amandla Stenberg in February 2025. In the message, Adeyemi instructed the actress not to use her name in interviews or contact her again. The timestamp aligns with a period when Stenberg publicly addressed criticism surrounding the casting and said Adeyemi had supported the decision, though that TikTok has since been deleted, according to reports.

Based on Adeyemi’s best-selling 2018 novel, Children of Blood and Bone follows a young woman determined to restore magic that was violently taken from her people in the fictional kingdom of Orïsha. The adaptation features an all-star cast including Thuso Mbedu, Tosin Cole, Damson Idris, Cynthia Erivo, Lashana Lynch, Regina King, Idris Elba, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Viola Davis.

The film is still scheduled to arrive in theaters on Jan. 15, 2027. Director Gina Prince-Bythewood previously called it an honor to bring Adeyemi’s beloved fantasy world to the big screen.

For now, however, Adeyemi says her focus remains on the readers who embraced her vision from the very beginning. As she told fans, “I will always care about us. More than any glitter.”

Adeyemi’s comments have sparked widespread online conversation, with many supporters expressing empathy and hoping that one day she feels at peace with a story that has inspired millions around the world. The author seems laser-focused on her next project, The Siren, coming September 29, 2026.

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‘Children of Blood and Bone’ Author Tomi Adeyemi Says She Won’t Watch Film Adaptation & Is ‘Officially Separating’ From The Project was originally published on bossip.com