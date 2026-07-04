The Fourth of July weekend is one of the busiest times of the year in the DMV, and anyone planning to celebrate in Washington, D.C., should be aware of new security measures before heading out.

Officials have implemented heightened security around the National Mall and Washington Monument grounds, where thousands are expected to gather for Independence Day festivities. Visitors should prepare for airport-style screening procedures and note that only clear bags will be permitted in designated event areas.

Several common holiday staples are also prohibited. Attendees will not be allowed to bring backpacks, coolers, lawn chairs, or reusable water bottles into secured areas. While that may come as a surprise to longtime Fourth of July attendees accustomed to bringing picnic supplies and folding chairs, organizers say the changes are designed to enhance safety and crowd management.

To help visitors stay cool during the summer heat, free water stations and bottled water will be available throughout the event grounds. Officials are encouraging attendees to stay hydrated, especially as temperatures remain high across the region.

Those looking for alternative celebrations have plenty of options throughout the DMV. The Bullpen in Navy Yard is hosting a Fourth of July block party featuring more than 15 live DJs and entertainment throughout the day. Families can also visit National Harbor, where live music, activities, and waterfront attractions will be available, though fireworks will not be part of the Harbor’s festivities this year.

Additional celebrations are planned at The Wharf, along with community events featuring food trucks, hot dog eating contests, watermelon-themed festivities, and other family-friendly activities.

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DMV LOCAL RECAP: July 4th Security Rules & Holiday Events was originally published on kysdc.com