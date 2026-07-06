Nicki Minaj’s Attends Trump’s Rose Garden Club Lunch

Nicki Minaj is once again making headlines for politics instead of music.

Th rapper attended President Donald Trump’s Rose Garden Club Lunch at the White House this week, where Trump invited her onstage and praised her as “the greatest female rapper of all time.” The moment quickly went viral, with supporters celebrating the recognition while critics questioned Minaj’s increasingly public relationship with the Trump administration.

The appearance marks the latest chapter in a political alliance that has grown more visible over the past year. In January, Minaj appeared at the Trump Accounts Summit in Washington D.C., where she called herself “probably the president’s No. 1 fan” and said criticism of her support for Trump only motivated her to back him even more. She also pledged financial support to the administration’s investment account initiative for newborn children.

Minaj’s political views have sparked debate among fans for years, beginning in 2021 when she questioned COVID-19 vaccine mandates on social media. While some supporters have praised her for speaking her mind and refusing to conform to celebrity political expectations, others believe her growing alignment with Trump conflicts with the values of many in her fan base.

The latest White House appearance has reignited that conversation across social media. Some users applauded Trump for recognizing Minaj’s accomplishments, while others criticized the rapper for embracing an administration whose policies have drawn opposition from many Black voters and artists.

Regardless of where fans stand politically, there’s little debate about Minaj’s impact on Hip Hop. Widely regarded as one of the most influential female rappers ever, she has sold more than 100 million records worldwide and helped redefine the commercial success of women in rap. Her White House appearance, however, has once again blurred the line between entertainment and politics.

This article was produced with the assistance of AI.