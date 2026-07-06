Live events innovate for energy efficiency amid cost increase

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Live events are innovating for energy efficiency by switching to LED lighting and smart power management, and they’re using energy-efficient audio and video equipment. They’re also optimizing venue operations through smart energy monitoring and incorporating renewable energy and temporary power solutions.

According to Tool Grit, a small to medium event can typically be served by a 30 kW generator, while a large corporate event would need generators in the 60-200 kW range. These live events happen all year long, and the energy consumption can quickly add up.

The good news is that people are turning to innovations for energy efficiency so we can still have a good time, but put less strain on our planet. Here are the eco-friendly event strategies being utilized.

Are They Switching to LED Lighting and Smart Power Management?

Lighting is one of the largest energy expenses for live events, and what’s great is that this can be easily addressed with LED lighting. Today’s LED fixtures use significantly less electricity than traditional halogen or incandescent lights while producing less heat. This lowers cooling requirements for indoor entertainment spaces, too.

Many event organizers also use power management software and other technologies in conjunction with their LED highbay lighting. These help reduce electricity bills without compromising the audience experience.

Using Energy-Efficient Audio and Video Equipment

Advancements in professional audio-visual technology have made it possible to deliver immersive experiences while using less power. All of these are cost-effective energy solutions:

Newer sound systems

Digital amplifiers

LED video walls

Projection equipment

Event production companies are also replacing older equipment with modern alternatives that require less electricity and generate less heat. Cloud-based media servers and centralized control systems streamline equipment operation, too, as they minimize redundant hardware.

How Are They Optimizing Venue Operations Through Smart Energy Monitoring?

Many venues are utilizing energy-saving innovations such as intelligent building management systems. These help event organizers better control energy usage, as they monitor the following in real time:

Lighting

HVAC

Electrical loads

This allows operators to adjust settings based on occupancy and event schedules. Energy monitoring dashboards also provide valuable data that helps planners identify inefficiencies and make improvements for future events.

By using data-driven energy management, organizers can significantly reduce waste and lower utility expenses.

Incorporating Renewable Energy and Temporary Power Solutions

Sustainable live events are certainly the future. As energy prices continue to rise, events are supplementing traditional power sources with renewable energy solutions. They include:

Portable solar generators

Battery energy storage systems

Hybrid generators

These technologies reduce fuel consumption while providing quieter and cleaner energy than conventional diesel generators. Larger events are also partnering with renewable energy providers to offset a portion of their electricity demand through solar or wind power.

Renewable systems may not replace grid electricity entirely, but integrating them into event operations helps lower long-term energy costs and reduces emissions.

We’re Seeing More Energy Efficiency in Live Events

Live events will always be something people love attending, so finding solutions for energy efficiency is a must. Not only can they reduce demand on our resources, but they can also lower costs.

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