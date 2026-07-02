Caught Creepin': Chloe Bailey Says She Wanted 'One More Night Of Cuddles' Before Calling Out A Cheating Ex–'I'm That Toxic'

“Lawd, have mercy!” Chloe Bailey was an open book during her recent appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast with host Alex Cooper on July 1. The 28-year-old singer got candid about everything from catching an ex cheating and the surprisingly unexpected way she handled it to navigating her evolving relationship with younger sister Halle Bailey as she embraces motherhood.

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How Chloe Bailey caught a cheating ex.

Kicking off the conversation with her dating life, Bailey recalled discovering an unnamed ex’s infidelity, revealing that the clues came from more than one source and that her reaction wasn’t exactly what fans might expect. During the conversation, Bailey explained that she often learned about the alleged cheating of her former partner through fans sliding into her DMs with direct information. Some even contacted her godmother, or, as Bailey joked, “the girls” involved in the situation would sometimes reach out themselves. She also admitted she uncovered evidence on her own.

“I’ve seen a lash extension and I didn’t have them in….like on the tile of the shower floor or like a hair tie,” Bailey, who opened up about the cheeky incident on her new mixtape Resurrection, revealed at the 51:55 minute mark.

Naturally, Cooper wanted to know how Bailey handled finding the evidence.

Bailey’s answer?

“It depends on how I’m feeling.”

She went on to reveal that instead of immediately confronting her ex, she kept the discovery to herself.

“I kept it internal and I took a picture of it and I texted my godmom. And she’s like my voice of reason. Halle, she’ll have me crash out,” the Grammy-nominated singer said, noting that she kept quiet about the scandalous evidence until the next morning.

“And then what’d you do next?” Cooper asked.

Instead of freaking out over the situation, Bailey said she did this instead:

“I walked in the bathroom like it was brand new. Like I just saw it. Cause I still wanted my night of cuddles. I’m that toxic.”

Alex Cooper couldn’t help but laugh at the strategy.

“No, no, no. There is nothing better than seeing the text or seeing the evidence,” the podcast host chuckled. “And you’re like, uh-huh. And then using it to your advantage when you want to bring it up. Cause now it’s on your timeline, Chloe. So it’s all, it’s up to you. Okay. The fact though, hold on. You cuddled this man. And in those moments, though.”

When Cooper asked if her ex admitted to anything, Bailey said the answer was a resounding no.