Report: Baltimore Records Fewest Homicides Ever Through First Half Of The Year

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Baltimore is on pace for one of its safest years in decades after recording the fewest homicides ever through the first six months of the year, according to a new midyear report released by the Baltimore Police Department.

The report shows the city has recorded 50 homicides so far in 2026, marking the lowest first-half homicide total in Baltimore’s history. Police also reported continued declines in major crime categories, improved case clearance rates and progress in officer recruitment and community engagement.

Through July 1, homicides are down 23% compared with the same period last year, while non-fatal shootings have fallen 2.5%. Baltimore has recorded 15 fewer homicides and 156 non-fatal shootings, four fewer than this time in 2025.

Mayor Brandon Scott credited the city’s continued investment in community-based violence reduction efforts.

“The first half of this year is a continuation of the progress we’ve made in recent years, but we know that our work is not over,” Scott said. “As we enter the second half of the year and beyond, we will continue to double down on the community-driven, evidence-based strategies that are making our neighborhoods safer.”

The report also highlights strong crime-solving rates that exceed national averages in several key categories. Baltimore’s homicide clearance rate currently stands at 60%, while the clearance rate for non-fatal shootings has increased to 54%, a 12-point improvement over the same time last year.

Police also reported:

48% robbery clearance rate, compared with the national average of 27.6%

73% aggravated assault clearance rate, well above the national benchmark of 46%

Police Commissioner Richard Worley said the department’s results reflect the work of detectives, patrol officers, crime lab personnel and community partnerships.

“Every case we solve brings justice to victims and their families and makes our neighborhoods safer,” Worley said. “Our progress in the first half of 2026 is a true testament to the commitment of our members and the strong partnerships we have with the communities we serve.”

Beyond crime statistics, the report also points to improvements in officer recruitment and retention, traffic enforcement initiatives, youth engagement programs, the department’s neurodivergent database, community advisory efforts and the Safe Places program.