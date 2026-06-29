Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Druski Flirts With Olandria At The 2026 BET Awards

Everyone Is Talking About Druski And Olandria's Flirty Interaction

Druski flirting with Olandria at the 2026 BET Awards wasn't on our Bingo card but we're currently obsessed with the duo we didn't know we needed.

Published on June 29, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
Druski on stage at the 2026 bet awards side by side with Olandria Carthen
Source: Druski on stage at the 2026 bet awards side by side with Olandria Carthen

When it was announced comedian Druski would be hosting the 2026 BET Awards, we knew we were in-store for viral improv moments and the youngest host to ever do it, didn’t disappoint. Like this cute moment between him and Olandria Carthen.

Olandria caught Druski’s eye when she wandered to her seat during his opening monologue. Clearly, Olandria turns heads wherever she goes. Olandria, who was also showing off her outfit change (she arrived in a radiant yellow gown), responded to him calling her “fine sh*t” with a charming nod. “Get fine sh*t her seat,” he joked. Then he praised her chocolate skin and she responded with flirty eyes.

Fans have been calling Druski and Olandria, the duo we didn’t know we needed.

During the live interaction, Olandria gave us a masterclass is marketing when she took the opportunity to promote her collab with Brandon Blackwood by flashing her sold out mini trunk. Talking about the collab, Olandria posted this social caption, “Rooted in where we come from, supported from day one, carried into where we’re going. Stitched with love. This one’s for family, for culture, for us.”

The collection sold out within minutes. Pre-order for the bag opens on May 29 for delivery around October. Add this to our must-have bags of the summer list.

Everyone Is Talking About Druski And Olandria's Flirty Interaction was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

More from 92 Q
Trending
Aerial shot of hotels, apartments and office buildings in the skyline along the Patapsco River in Baltimore Maryland USA
17 Items
B'more  |  Editor Staff

The Best Hotels, Attractions, and Hidden Gems For A Greater Baltimore Area Staycation

Comments
Crime  |  Zack Linly

Black Woman Dollar General Manager Shot And Killed By Customer

Comments
Promotional image for a panel discussion on "Minorities & Mental Health: Geriatric Health - Caring for Older Adults" featuring speakers Molly Wisniewski, Charita Cole Brown, and Perpetua Ezeh.
Events  |  Brian Hartz

Minorities and Mental Health – Geriatric Health – Caring For Older Adults

Comments
Boston braces for Sail250: 60 tall ships and 4 million visitors
B'more  |  Editor Staff

America’s 250th Celebration Comes to Baltimore with Sail 250 Maryland

Comments
Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip  |  Konan

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Comments
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close