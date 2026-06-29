From Tributes To Vocal Masterclasses, Here Are The Best 2026 BET Awards Performances

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty BET Awards continues to nail performances after 25 years. While other award shows often feel like a series of acceptance speeches broken up by musical numbers, BET has always understood that the stage is the main event. The performances become memes, group chat topics, and cultural moments that people revisit long after the trophies have been handed out. Check out our favorite performances from the 2026 BET Awards inside. This year’s ceremony was something special. From emotional tributes to arena-worthy production, the 2026 BET Awards reminded viewers why culture’s biggest night still delivers some of the year’s most unforgettable live television moments. While Billboard ranked the night’s performances and BET highlighted its defining moments, what stood out most was how every great performance balanced nostalgia with what fans can look forward to in the future. Here are the performances that had us glued to the screen.

2026 BET Awards Best Performances The Lauryn Hill tribute was bigger than music. It takes a special artist to bring generations of performers together on one stage. Seeing SZA, Doechii, Nas, Tems, Lizzo, Queen Latifah, Common, Rapsody, Tierra Whack and more celebrate Ms. Lauryn Hill felt less like a tribute and more like a passing of the torch. When Hill finally appeared to perform “Ex-Factor” and “Everything Is Everything,” it became one of those signature BET moments people will reference for years.



Cardi B reminded everyone she is built for live television. Cardi transformed the Peacock Theater into her own concert with motorcycles, dancers, elaborate staging and enough attitude to fill the building. Her medley proved that personality can be just as important as choreography, and she once again showed why she remains one of rap’s most entertaining performers.

The D’Angelo tribute was all about musicianship. Instead of trying to imitate the legendary singer, Ari Lennox, Durand Bernarr, BJ The Chicago Kid, RAYE and George Clinton celebrated his influence by making the music breathe. Backed by The Vanguard, the tribute felt like a soulful jam session that honored both the artist and the community he inspired.

Tems proved that simplicity still wins. No elaborate props were necessary. Tems walked onstage with her band and let her unmistakable voice do all the heavy lifting. In an era where performances often rely on spectacle, her restraint became the performance’s greatest strength.



Kehlani delivered another vocal masterclass. Every live rendition of “Folded” somehow gets stronger, and the BET Awards version continued that streak. Supported by live instrumentation and introduced by Jamie Foxx, Kehlani reminded everyone that powerhouse vocals never go out of style.

