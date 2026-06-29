Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital

Fans of early 2000s R&B got a major dose of nostalgia as Pretty Ricky and B2K squared off in a highly anticipated Verzuz battle. While many viewers initially expected B2K to dominate, social media quickly crowned Pretty Ricky the winner thanks to their extensive catalog of hits and energetic performance. The friendly rivalry included plenty of playful trash talk between the groups, keeping fans entertained throughout the night.

The event also featured several notable appearances. Trick Daddy joined the festivities, comedian Affion Crockett introduced B2K, and Lizzo was spotted enjoying the show alongside fans. While B2K had teased the release of a new song, it did not arrive as expected. However, Omarion did release a new EP, giving fans fresh music to enjoy.

Attention is also turning to the BET Awards, which air this Sunday from Los Angeles. Comedian and Maryland native Druski will host the ceremony, while Keke Palmer, Kelly Rowland, and several other stars are scheduled to present. Performers include Ari Lennox, and the lineup of expected appearances features Cardi B, Doechii, Don Toliver, Kehlani, Queen Latifah, Rick Ross, Tems, and more. Lauryn Hill is also set to receive the Living Legend Icon Award.

Elsewhere, Drake is celebrating his song “Janice STFU” by inviting women legally named Janice to exclusive parties in New York, Los Angeles, and Miami. Meanwhile, Future has announced his upcoming album The Real Me, set for release on July 10, along with a newly released single.

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DIVA'S DAILY DIRT: Pretty Ricky Dominates B2K, BET Awards Buzz was originally published on kysdc.com