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Janet Jackson Surprises Teyana Taylor At 2026 BET Awards

Janet Jackson Surprises Teyana Taylor With The Icon Of The Year Award

Teyana Taylor was overcome with emotion when she realized her idol Janet Jackson was presenting her with the The Icon Of The Year Award at the 2026 BET Awards.

Published on June 28, 2026
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2026 BET Awards - Show
Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

Teyana Taylor was in tears as she accepted the ‘Icon Of The Year’ honor at the 2026 BET Awards from Janet Jackson. Teyana, a proud Janet fan, couldn’t believe her idol was presenting her with the achievement. Dressed in a backless cobalt blue dress, she ran to the stage to embrace Janet, who looked fab in a silky du-ray under her fedora and a t-shirt that said 2pac. “Oh my God. B*tch, I’m gagging,” Teyana said in disbelief.

2026 BET Awards - Show
Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

During Janet’s introduction, she praised Teyana for being an innovator and trendsetter. And when Teyana got the opportunity she gave her the love right back. “Everybody who knows me know how I feel about you, the fact that you even took up the time to be here to celebrate with me, this is crazy. I love you so much. Like, you don’t even understand,” she said.

During her acceptance speech, Teyana also thanks God, her momager, and her daughters. She encouraged women to pay it forward while also saluting herself for the many hats she wears.

“I’m not accepting what I’ve earned with arrogance; I’m accepting what I’ve earned with gratitude. And this year alone, I continue to give the world the artist, actress, director, choreographer, creative director, stylist, designer, writer, producer and chef!” shares the Golden Globe winner.

Carrying the joke over from award season, she addressed her daughters Junie and Rue. “Mommy loves you so, so much. I love you, and you better be watching me and off them goddamn phones, per usual.”

Congrats to Teyana Taylor for all her success this year.

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Janet Jackson Surprises Teyana Taylor With The Icon Of The Year Award was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

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