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Skepta On North West Fan Interactions At Paris Fashion Week

Skepta Calls Out Fan Interaction With North West At Paris Fashion Week

Taking to social media, Skepta had choice words for mobs of fans who greeted North West, 13, at Paris Fashion Week.

Published on June 29, 2026
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Skepta is making headlines after comments he made online regarding North West, the daughter of Kanye West aka Ye, and Kim Kardashian. In his missives, Skepta railed against adult fans and paparazzi hounding the teenager at Paris Fashion Week.

Over the weekend, Skepta fired off a few tweets regarding what he viewed as inappropriate interactions with North West at Paris Fashion Week. In one video shared by Big Smoke, West, 13, is greeting a fan with her hand out, who then leans in for a hug.

The veteran Grime artist shared another tweet stating that he tried not to involve his opinion but couldn’t abide by what he saw.

“My fans know I try to stay out of peoples business but damn the way grown men, complete strangers, try to use North makes me sick,” Skepta wrote.

One X user wrote in response, “With all those piecing she’s only a child by age not outlook. She basically skipped being a teenager,” which Skeppy replied with, “WOW!! Protect your kids people. Protect your kids!”

Below, we’re sharing some of Skepta’s other tweets regarding the North West and the odd interaction with adult fans that rubbed the rapper the wrong way.

Photo: Getty

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Skepta Calls Out Fan Interaction With North West At Paris Fashion Week was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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