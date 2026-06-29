Dangerous Heat To Grip Maryland Ahead of Fourth of July Weekend

Source: R1 / R1

Marylanders will get a brief break from the recent stretch of cool, damp weather before dangerous heat settles into the region just in time for the Fourth of July holiday.

The workweek begins on a quieter note, with areas of low clouds and patchy fog possible during Monday morning’s commute. Temperatures will start around 70 degrees before climbing into the upper 80s and low 90s Monday and Tuesday under mostly sunny skies. While humidity levels will make it feel warmer, the most intense heat won’t arrive until midweek.

Beginning Wednesday, a significant heat wave is expected to spread across much of the Mid-Atlantic, sending afternoon temperatures soaring into the upper 90s and even the low 100s. When combined with oppressive humidity, heat index values are forecast to exceed 105 degrees, with some locations potentially feeling as hot as 110 degrees.

The dangerous heat is expected to linger through Saturday, impacting outdoor plans during the busy Independence Day holiday period. Residents are urged to stay hydrated, limit strenuous outdoor activities during the hottest parts of the day, and check on older adults, young children and anyone without reliable access to air conditioning.

Adding to the concern, overnight temperatures will offer little relief. Lows are expected to remain in the upper 70s and even low 80s in some areas, particularly in Baltimore City and other urban communities where concrete and pavement trap heat well after sunset. The lack of overnight cooling can increase the risk of heat-related illnesses, especially for vulnerable populations.

There is also a chance for isolated thunderstorms to develop by the middle and end of the week. While widespread severe weather is not expected, any storms that form could produce strong, damaging wind gusts.

The heat wave is expected to ease after the Fourth of July weekend, bringing more seasonable temperatures back to the region. Until then, residents are encouraged to closely monitor the forecast and take precautions as Maryland experiences one of its hottest stretches of the summer.