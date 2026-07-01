America 250 | Baltimore School for the Arts: Where Talent Meets Opportunity

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As America celebrates its 250th anniversary, Radio One Baltimore is shining a spotlight on the landmarks and institutions that continue to shape the city’s identity. Among them is the Baltimore School for the Arts, a nationally recognized public high school that has spent more than four decades nurturing some of the country’s most talented young artists.

Located at 712 Cathedral Street in Baltimore’s historic Mount Vernon neighborhood, the Baltimore School for the Arts has become a cornerstone of the city’s cultural landscape since opening its doors in 1980. Established in 1979 as a citywide public magnet school, BSA was created to provide aspiring artists with professional-level arts training while maintaining a rigorous college-preparatory academic curriculum.

The idea for the school emerged after Baltimore leaders, including then-Mayor William Donald Schaefer, recognized the need for specialized arts education within the city’s public school system. Their vision was to create a place where talented students could develop their artistic abilities without sacrificing academic excellence.

Today, BSA serves students in grades 9 through 12 who earn admission through a competitive audition and interview process. Students pursue intensive training in one of six artistic disciplines: dance, music, theater, visual arts, stage design and production, or film and visual storytelling. Alongside daily arts instruction, students complete challenging academic coursework designed to prepare them for college and future careers.

The school’s commitment to excellence has produced remarkable results. Nearly every student graduates and continues on to higher education, with many alumni going on to successful careers in entertainment, fine arts, education and creative industries.

Over the years, the Baltimore School for the Arts has continued to grow alongside the city’s vibrant arts community. A $30 million expansion modernized its campus with state-of-the-art studios, rehearsal spaces and performance venues. In 2017, the school introduced its Film and Visual Storytelling Department, expanding opportunities for students interested in filmmaking and digital media. More recently, partnerships with organizations such as the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra have provided students with mentorship and hands-on experiences alongside professional artists.

Beyond serving high school students, BSA also invests in the next generation through its TWIGS program, which offers free arts instruction to Baltimore City children in grades two through eight. The school regularly opens its doors to the community through public performances, exhibitions and special events that showcase student talent. Click here for more info.