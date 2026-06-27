Judge Sanctions Attorney in Fat Joe Defamation Case

A federal judge has sanctioned an attorney involved in Fat Joe‘s ongoing legal battle with his former hype man, ruling that the attorney’s conduct during a deposition crossed the line.

According to court documents, U.S. Magistrate Judge Jennifer E. Willis partially granted Fat Joe’s request for sanctions against attorney Tyrone Blackburn after determining his behavior disrupted the legal proceedings. The judge also ordered former hype man Terrance Dixon to sit for a second deposition, finding that the original testimony had been compromised.

What’s This All About?

I thought you’d never ask.

The dispute is part of a broader legal fight between Fat Joe, Dixon, and Blackburn. Fat Joe initially filed a defamation lawsuit against the pair. Dixon later responded with a $20 million countersuit alleging coercive labor, fraud, and sexual abuse, claims the rapper has consistently denied.

In her ruling, Judge Willis strongly criticized Blackburn’s conduct during Dixon’s February deposition, writing that several of his remarks toward opposing counsel were inappropriate and unacceptable in a courtroom setting.

According to the order, Blackburn made multiple offensive comments and repeatedly interrupted questioning. The judge also found that he improperly instructed his client not to answer questions despite an earlier court ruling requiring Dixon to respond unless a valid legal privilege applied.

Because of those actions, the court determined that Dixon must return for an additional deposition lasting up to two hours on limited topics. Blackburn was also ordered to refrain from making speaking objections, interrupting opposing counsel, or directing Dixon not to answer questions without proper legal grounds. The judge warned that additional sanctions could follow if those directives are violated.

Blackburn Has an Excuse…?

Blackburn argued that medication prescribed following recent medical procedures contributed to his behavior. However, the court rejected that explanation, stating that the available medical records did not support the claim and noting that Blackburn never requested to postpone the deposition if he believed he was unable to participate.

In addition to awarding Fat Joe certain attorney’s fees and costs related to the disrupted proceedings, Judge Willis referred Blackburn to the Southern District of New York’s Grievance Committee for further review.

The legal battle between Fat Joe and Dixon remains ongoing.