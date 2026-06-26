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Johns Hopkins Cuts 110 More Jobs

Published on June 26, 2026
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Johns Hopkins University Cuts 110 Jobs Amid Ongoing Federal Funding Challenges

BALTIMORE — Johns Hopkins University has eliminated 110 positions as it continues to adjust to declining federal research funding, university officials announced Thursday.

The latest layoffs follow significant workforce reductions over the past year. In 2025, the university cut more than 2,200 jobs after losing substantial federal support. It also introduced a hiring freeze and suspended annual salary increases as leaders worked to manage financial uncertainty.

According to university officials, the newest round of job cuts primarily affected administrative staff and came only after other cost-saving measures had been exhausted.

In a statement, university leaders said the institution’s shrinking federal research portfolio requires a corresponding reduction in operational support. They noted that over the past year the university has implemented several budget-control initiatives, including freezing hiring, halting raises for employees earning more than $80,000 annually, reducing discretionary spending, eliminating vacant positions, and scaling back planned capital projects by 20% over five years.

Federal Funding Losses Drive Budget Reductions

The university’s financial challenges intensified after losing more than $800 million in funding tied to the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), prompting widespread layoffs in March 2025 that affected employees across 44 countries.

Johns Hopkins has also been impacted by reductions in National Institutes of Health (NIH) research funding under the Trump administration. As one of the nation’s leading recipients of NIH grants, the university relies heavily on federal support to fund medical and scientific research.

University officials said in June 2025 that approximately 90 federal research grants had been terminated, resulting in an additional $50 million loss in research funding.

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