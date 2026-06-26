Baltimore City Council Passes $5 Billion Budget, Defends Mayor’s Office Growth

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Baltimore’s nearly $5 billion fiscal year 2027 budget has been approved, but debate continues over plans to expand the Mayor’s Office while some city agencies continue to face staffing and funding challenges.

During budget deliberations earlier this year, Baltimore City Councilman Yitzy Schleifer questioned a proposed $4.5 million increase for the Mayor’s Office and the addition of positions that would bring the office’s total staff to 134 employees. The office had 39 employees a decade ago and grew to 105 by 2025.

Schleifer argued that city resources should instead be directed toward agencies in need of additional staff and equipment rather than administrative expansion.

Despite those concerns, the Baltimore City Council unanimously approved the FY27 budget on Wednesday.

Baltimore City Council President Zeke Cohen said the funding supports offices that provide essential services to residents rather than expanding political staff. One of the largest investments is a $1.6 million increase for the Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs to expand legal assistance and mental health services for immigrant families.

The Mayor’s Office has also maintained that the staffing increase does not represent a major expansion. According to a spokesperson, nearly all of the positions are existing roles that have been transferred from other city agencies into the Mayoralty. Officials said only one position is newly created, and none of the transferred roles are personal political aides to the mayor.

Cohen also emphasized the city’s ongoing efforts to improve fiscal accountability by reducing “ghost positions”—budgeted jobs that remain vacant while agencies rely on overtime to fill staffing gaps. He credited the administration with making progress in hiring but acknowledged that excessive overtime remains an issue the council intends to continue monitoring.

While some overtime is unavoidable to maintain city services, Cohen said the City Council will continue working with City Administrator Faith Leach and agency leaders to ensure taxpayer dollars are spent responsibly and overtime costs remain under control.