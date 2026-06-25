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A$AP Rocky Faces Backlash Over Viral Comment

A$AP Rocky Faces Backlash Over Viral Comment Made During Concert

Published on June 25, 2026
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Radio 1's Big Weekend - Day 3
Ollie Millington

A$AP Rocky Sparks Online Debate After Comment During Tour Stop

A$AP Rocky’s Don’t Be Dumb Tour has been drawing sold-out crowds, with the rapper delivering high-energy performances across the country. Throughout the tour, Rihanna has frequently joined him, making many of the stops a family affair that fans have embraced.

However, one of Rocky’s recent onstage remarks has sparked a wave of reactions online.

During a performance, the Harlem rapper joked with the audience, saying, “Thank God y’all didn’t know me when I was single. I would’ve…” before making a sexually suggestive comment about audience members. The clip quickly spread across social media, with many fans questioning whether the joke was appropriate given his long-term relationship with Rihanna and their three children.

Social media users were divided, with some criticizing the comment as disrespectful, while others dismissed it as harmless stage banter. Several fans speculated about how Rihanna might feel, though there has been no public response from the singer.

At this time, there’s no indication the comment has caused any issues between the couple. As the video continues circulating online, fans remain split over whether Rocky’s remark crossed a line or was simply part of entertaining a live crowd.

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