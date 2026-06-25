Baltimore County Libraries Offering Free Summer Meals for Children Through August

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Baltimore County is once again helping families keep kids fed while school is out by offering free summer meals at library branches across the county.

The Baltimore County Public Library officially kicked off its Summer Meals program Wednesday with a celebration at the White Marsh Branch, marking the start of its annual effort to fight childhood hunger during the summer months.

From June 24 through Aug. 21, free nutritious meals will be available to anyone 18 years old and younger at participating library locations. Children under the age of 8 must be accompanied by an adult. Meals include milk, fruits, vegetables and other healthy options.

Participating library branches

Meals will be served at 12 p.m. at the following locations:

Arbutus

Cockeysville

Lansdowne

Owings Mills

Randallstown

Reisterstown

Rosedale

Sollers Point

Meals will be served at 12:30 p.m. at these branches:

Catonsville

Essex

Loch Raven

Parkville-Carney

Perry Hall

White Marsh

Woodlawn

The program comes as many Maryland families continue to struggle with food insecurity. According to Feeding America, one in six children across the state experiences hunger, with more than 800,000 Marylanders facing food insecurity overall, including about 200,000 children.

While a 2025 Johns Hopkins study found food insecurity in the Baltimore region dropped by 7.5 percentage points between 2023 and 2024, rising grocery prices continue to create financial challenges for many households. A separate statewide survey found that half of Maryland residents would worry about paying for groceries if faced with an unexpected $500 expense.

In addition to the library program, Baltimore County Public Schools is offering free summer breakfasts and lunches for children ages 2 through 18. Families can also register to pick up a week’s worth of meals—including seven breakfasts and seven lunches—at select county locations.

County officials hope the programs will help ensure children have access to healthy meals all summer long, regardless of whether school is in session.