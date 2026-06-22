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Zay Flowers to Headline Orioles Game With Special Jersey

Zay Flowers to Headline Orioles Game With Special Jersey Giveaway Sept. 5

Published on June 22, 2026
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Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers is set to take center stage at Camden Yards this fall as the Baltimore Orioles celebrate one of the city’s favorite athletes.

The Orioles announced that Flowers will be featured during their game against the Boston Red Sox on Saturday, Sept. 5. As part of the event, the first 15,000 fans through the gates will receive a special Baltimore sports crossover jersey inspired by Flowers, blending the Orioles’ look with the Ravens’ signature purple and gold colors.

Flowers will also take part in the pregame festivities by throwing out the ceremonial first pitch. During the game, he’ll serve as the Orioles’ guest splasher, helping celebrate extra-base hits by soaking fans in the Bird Bath section beyond the outfield wall during the bottom of the second inning.

Click here for more info.

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