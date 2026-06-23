Trial Evidence Released in Karmelo Anthony Murder Case

Newly released evidence is giving the public its first look at what jurors saw during the murder trial of Karmelo Anthony, the Texas teenager convicted in the fatal stabbing of Austin Metcalf.

Last week, a Collin County judge authorized the release of key trial exhibits, including body camera footage, surveillance video, 911 calls, crime scene photographs, images of the knife prosecutors identified as the murder weapon, and Austin Metcalf’s autopsy report. No cameras were allowed inside the courtroom during the trial, making this the first time much of the evidence has been available to the public.

One of the most talked-about pieces of evidence is the body cam footage from Anthony’s arrest following the April 2025 stabbing at a Frisco high school track meet. In the video, Anthony appears emotional and repeatedly tells officers that Metcalf “put his hands on me.” At another point he says, “I’m not alleged. I did it,” while maintaining he acted in self-defense.

Prosectors argued the evidence showed an intentional killing, while the defense maintained Anthony feared for his safety during confrontation.

The release comes after Anthony was found guilty of murder earlier this month and sentenced to 35 years in prison. His attorneys have already filed a notice of appeal. In addition, the defense team has changed, with several new high-profile attorneys, including Texas NAACP President Gary Bledsoe, who said he joined the case because of concerns about the legal issues surrounding the trial and the appeals process.

With the evidence now public and an appeal underway, legal experts expect the case to remain in the spotlight for months to come.

This article was produced with the assistance of AI.