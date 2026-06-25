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Four Tesla Vehicles Catch Fire at Dealership

Four Tesla Vehicles Catch Fire at Owings Mills Dealership

Published on June 25, 2026
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Four Tesla Vehicles Catch Fire at Owings Mills Dealership

Multiple electric vehicles caught fire Wednesday evening at a Tesla dealership in Owings Mills, prompting a response from Baltimore County Fire Department crews.

Firefighters were dispatched around 5:30 p.m. to the Tesla dealership located in the 9400 block of Reisterstown Road. Upon arrival, crews discovered four electric vehicles engulfed in flames.

Hazmat teams were called to the scene to assist with cooling the batteries and monitoring the area for any potential hazards. Fire officials confirmed there is no danger to the surrounding community, and no injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

While electric vehicle fires are relatively rare, they present unique challenges due to the nature of lithium-ion batteries. Concerns over EV battery safety have led lawmakers to push for stronger safety measures and improved emergency response training.

Earlier this year, members of Congress introduced legislation aimed at enhancing electric vehicle battery storage and protection while expanding specialized training for firefighters responding to EV-related incidents.

“This bill ensures firefighters receive the training they need to safely combat these fires,” said Rep. George Latimer. “If an accident occurs, we want to improve the chances of protecting both first responders and the public.”

Officials continue to investigate what sparked Wednesday’s fire.

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