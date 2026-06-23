Amazon Prime Day: 12 Beauty Brands You Must Shop
Amazon Prime Day 2026: 12 Beauty Brands You Need To Shop
- Prime Day beauty deals feature 20-50% off on body, makeup, skincare, haircare, and grooming products.
- Amazon's 'Today's Big Deals' offer themed daily drops from top brands, available for a limited time.
- Prime members can take advantage of complimentary two-day shipping during the Prime Day sale.
Who doesn’t love to take advantage of great deals? Shoppers, the time has come for Amazon’s beloved Prime Day sale! While Amazon is considered a one-stop shop for all things appliances and electronics, the e-retailer has upped its game to include various categories, including coveted beauty finds. From Tuesday, June 23, through Friday, June 26, it’s time for everyone to shop ‘til they drop without breaking the bank.
The Details
The e-commerce retailer is leaving no stone unturned in the beauty deals department. Beauty lovers can expect to enjoy 20% to 50% off essentials across body care, makeup, skincare, haircare, and grooming. Plus, Amazon’s “Today’s Big Deals” will return, allowing shoppers to explore themed daily drops from top brands starting at midnight each day of the sale. However, the “big deal” drops will only be available for a limited time. As expected, the Amazon Prime Day sale is exclusive to Prime members, who will enjoy complimentary two-day shipping.
Every year, Amazon Prime Day gets bigger, and this sale is no exception. With countless items making it on the coveted sale rack, it can be a challenge to pinpoint the necessities. And at HelloBeautiful, we make it a priority to sift through the lineup to find the products worth adding to your collection. Whether lightweight makeup products top your list, whole body deodorants are your new obsession, or you find yourself running out of vitamin C serums, we’ve got you covered.
It’s Time to Stock Up
Ready to shop? We thought so! It’s time to secure your trusty plastic, stabilize your Wi-Fi connection, stretch your fingers, and prepare to fill your virtual carts to the max. Here are 12 Amazon Prime Day beauty picks.
Happy Shopping, Beauties!
Our editors have independently selected all products. Please note: we may receive an affiliate commission for products and services purchased through our website.
1. L’Oréal Paris True Match Lumi Glotion
Ready to enhance your glow? L’Oréal’s fan-favorite True Match Lumi Glotion continues to be a well-desired pick. Bridging the gap between makeup and skincare, this number is infused with glycerin and shea butter to nourish skin while working to provide skin with a sun-kissed glow. Enjoy up to 30% off.
2. Dove Whole Body Deo Alcohol Free Spray
Combat odor from your pits to your privates. This alcohol-free spray combines the power of 35% nourishing serum and 72-hour odor control to keep you feeling fresh and balanced for the long haul. Enjoy over 40% off.
3. Mizani 25 Miracle Milk
Give your kinks, curls, and coils some TLC with this leave-in conditioner. Infused with sustainably sourced coconut oil and fennel seed extract, this product provides the hair with 25 benefits, from shielding hair from heat damage to imparting long-lasting moisture. Enjoy 30% off.
4. Loved O1 Soothing Wipes
Whether you’re removing makeup or refreshing your skin post-workout, these soothing wipes come in clutch to cool, relax, and restore balance. Enjoy 30% off.
5. Naturium The Glow-Getter Multi-Oil Body Butter
This oil-infused formula is a cult-favorite for good reason. Featuring a blend of linoleic-rich botanical oils, shea butter, glycerin, squalane, and plant-based peptides, this whipped moisturizer firms, hydrates, and leaves skin with a radiant finish. Enjoy 20% off.
6. Eight Saints Tride & True Peptide Eye Serum
The skin under the eyes is the thinnest on your body, which makes it the first to show signs of aging. This Eight Saints Eye Serum covers all the bases to ensure hydration, strengthen the skin barrier, and reduce the appearance of dark circles and under-eye puffiness, sans the sticky feel. Enjoy 39% off.
7. Buxom Lip Polish
Jazz up your pout with the Buxom Lip Polish. Available in various high-shine shades, this essential is formulated with a peptide mix that plumps, softens, and hydrates the lips. Enjoy 50% off.
8. Neutrogena Hydra Boost Water Gel
Quench thirsty skin with the help of this water gel! Formulated with hyaluronic acid and natural moisturizing factors, this product cools, refreshes, and delivers six times more hydration to envelop dry, untreated skin in lasting moisture. Enjoy 15% off.
9. Pureology Smooth Gloss Shampoo & Mask
Thanks to Pureology’s new frizz-free control system, the days of worrying about humidity ruining your ‘do is thing of the past. The brand’s Smooth Gloss Shampoo and Mask provides up to 72 hours of frizz control while smoothing and conditioning your color-treated mane for improved manageability and shine. Enjoy 30% off.
10. Cerave Skin Renewing Vitamin C Serum
Elevate you skincare routine with the help of this serum. Formulated with ceramides, hyaluronic acid, and vitamin C, this find helps to improve skin texture, reduce the appearance on uneven skin, and helps the skin retain moisture. Enjoy 15% off.
11. Essence Cosmetics Lash Princess Liquid Liner
Sculpt your lines with ease! The Essence Cosmetics Princess Liner features an ultra-fine brush applicator that creates subtle definition or a bold, impactful look with each swipe. Enjoy 15% off.
12. Tula Skincare Cult Classic Purifying Face Cleanser
Flaunt your best skin this summer and beyond, courtesy of Tula Skincare. Unlike other options, the brand’s Cult Classic Purifying Face Cleanser combines the power of prebiotics and antioxidants to gently remove dirt, oil, and impurities — sans stripping your skin — to reveal a smooth, baby-soft canvas that glows. Enjoy 30% off.
Amazon Prime Day 2026: 12 Beauty Brands You Need To Shop was originally published on hellobeautiful.com