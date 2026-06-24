Sexyy Red Claims $500K Stolen at Mom’s Birthday Bash

Sexyy Red is taking legal action after claiming more than $500,000 worth of valuables were stolen during a luxury birthday retreat she hosted for her mother in Florida. The incident is now at the center of an escalating legal battle involving her former security guard.

The dispute stems from an existing lawsuit filed by Carl Thompson, who Sexyy Red says she hired to provide security services for the family getaway. He is now suing for unpaid wages after he was terminated following the alleged burglary. Sexyy Red has countersued Thompson, arguing that the burglary occurred because Thompson failed to properly secure the property.

According to court filings obtained by People, the rapper whose real name is Janae Wherry, rented a Florida mansion in January 2025 for the birthday trip and says she hired Thompson and allowed him to bring in three additional security personnel after he requested extra help.

The lawsuit alleges that on January 12, a masked intruder entered the mansion through an unlocked door while the group was away celebrating on yachts. The thief allegedly made off with jewelry, watches, charms, rings, bracelets, designer handbags, and other items worth more than $500,000.

Sexyy Red claims Thompson and his team were responsible for securing the property and alleges negligence led to the burglary. A spokesperson for the rapper said Thompson’s services were terminated following the incident. Court documents also reveal that a private investigator hired by Wherry concluded Thompson failed a polygraph examination, though Thompson disputes those findings and denies any involvement in the theft. No criminal charges have been filed against him.

While some online observers have speculated the burglary could have been an “inside job,” authorities have not publicly identified any suspects or announced arrests.

This article was produced with the assistance of AI.