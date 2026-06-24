Baltimore Elects First Woman Sheriff in City’s History

Baltimore City is making history after Sabrina Tapp-Harper was elected as its first female sheriff. As a Black woman, her victory follows a hard-fought race against incumbent Sheriff Sam Cogen, who was seeking a second term after winning the office in 2022.

Tapp-Harper entered the race earlier this year promising a new direction for the Sheriff’s Office, and highlighting more than three decades of law enforcement experience. A Baltimore native and graduate of Dunbar High School, she spent 26 years with the Baltimore Police Department, rising through the ranks to become a Major. During her career, she led several specialized units, including sex crimes, child abuse investigations, internal affairs and district operations. She later joined the Baltimore City Sheriff’s Office, where she served as Major and eventually Assistant Sheriff.

The election drew significant attention because of the history between the two candidates. Tapp-Harper previously worked alongside Cogen in the Sheriff’s Office before leaving after his election victory in 2022. The campaign also featured debates over leadership, department finances, public safety priorities, and the future direction of the agency. Mayor Brandon Scott publicly endorsed Tapp-Harper during the race, giving her campaign a major boost heading into the primary.

Throughout the campaign, Tapp-Harper emphasized community partnerships, courthouse security, domestic violence enforcement, and modernizing operations within the Sheriff’s Office. She’s also pointed to her experience in both the Police Department and Sheriff’s Office as evidence that she could “hit the ground running” on day one.

Her victory marks a historic milestone for Baltimore and adds another barrier-breaking chapter to a law enforcement career that has already spanned more than 35 years. As she prepares to take office, supporters say they hope her leadership will bring both experience and a fresh perspective to the role.

This article was produced with the assistance of AI.