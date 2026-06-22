Listen Live
Close
B'more

19-Year-Old Scooter Rider Killed in East Baltimore Crash

Published on June 22, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
Police Siren
Source: General / Radio One

A 19-year-old scooter rider was killed in a crash involving an SUV in East Baltimore on Saturday afternoon, according to Baltimore Police.

Officers responded around 2:30 p.m. to the 1700 block of North Washington Street after receiving reports of a vehicle collision.

When officers arrived, they found a scooter and an SUV involved in the crash. The 19-year-old man who was operating the scooter was transported to a nearby hospital, where he later died despite life-saving efforts by medical personnel.

Police said the driver of the SUV remained at the scene following the collision and is cooperating with investigators.

Members of the Baltimore Police Crash Team responded and have taken over the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fatal crash.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Crash Team investigators at 410-396-2606.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Metro Crime Stoppers by calling 1-866-7LOCKUP.

More from 92 Q
Trending
News  |  Zack Linly

Racist White Woman Says All Black People Should Be Slaves Again

Comments
Child learning swimming with instructor in indoor pool
B'more  |  Editor Staff

Baltimore Youth Ages 7-14 Invited to Join IM Swim and Water Safety Program

Comments
6 Items
News  |  Weso

Report: Memphis Producer, Tay Keith Allegedly Passed Away

Comments
City street - Baltimore, MD
17 Items
Lifestyle  |  Editor Staff

You Know You Grew Up In Baltimore If You Remember These 15 Things

Comments
Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip  |  Konan

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Comments
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close