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Megan Thee Stallion Moves To Collect $75K, Blogger Wants Delay

Megan Thee Stallion Moves To Collect $75K As Blogger Requests Delay

Megan Thee Stallion is making it clear that she wants every dollar she’s owed from blogger Milagro Gramz.

Published on June 17, 2026
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Source: Getty Images / Megan Thee Stallion / Milagro “Gramz” Cooper

Megan Thee Stallion is making it clear that she wants every dollar she’s owed from blogger Milagro Gramz.

According to recent court filings, Gramz is seeking to delay paying the $75,000 judgement awarded to Megan, claiming she lacks the funds necessary to post a bond while pursuing an appeal. However, the Houston rapper is not buying that argument and has asked the judge to deny the request.

Megan’s legal team argues that Gramz’s financial situation should not exempt her from the standard appeal process. They contend that posting a bond is necessary step to ensure the judgment can be collected if the appeal is unsuccessful. 

The rapper further argues that requiring a bond is the fairest solution for both parties while the appeal plays out. According to TMZ, if Gramz ultimately wins the appeal, she could potentially recover the bond money.

Megan’s attorney also reportedly believe Gramz appeal has little chance of succeeding, which is another reason they say she should be required to post the full amount.

The legal battle stems allegations that Gramz shared content online that helped spread false narrative surrounding the Tory Lanez shooting case. After Megan pursued legal action, a federal jury awarded her $75,000 in damages in the defamation lawsuit.

With the judgment already in place, Megan appears determined to ensure the case reaches its financial conclusion.

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Megan Thee Stallion Moves To Collect $75K As Blogger Requests Delay was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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