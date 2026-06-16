DMV Local News: Microsoft Teams’ New Wi‑Fi Check-In Feature Has Workers Asking If It’s Convenience Or Surveillance

Workplace check-in automatically updates employee status when connected to approved corporate Wi-Fi, raising privacy worries.

Companies can now verify if workers are physically in the office, adding another layer of monitoring beyond existing methods.

Employees should understand data usage and consent policies around this feature to ensure transparency and control.

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How Microsoft Teams’ Wi‑Fi Check-In Works

Dominique Da Diva says Microsoft is rolling out a new workplace feature that sounds helpful on the surface but has people side‑eyeing it. The tool, called workplace check‑in via Wi‑Fi, lets Microsoft Teams and Microsoft Places automatically update your status to “in office” or checked into a workspace when you connect to an approved corporate Wi‑Fi network. Microsoft says the goal is to reduce the need for employees to manually update their work location and to help coworkers see who is actually available for in‑person collaboration on any given day.

According to the company, workplace check‑in applies to a user’s actual work location while their planned location stays the same on the calendar. Microsoft also says the system clears your actual location at the end of your work hours and does not keep a location history that others can see. The feature is not supposed to be on by default—IT teams must explicitly enable and configure it before it can be used. Employees can choose whether to share their work location with colleagues, and visibility is limited to people inside the same organization.

Why Workers Are Worried About Workplace Surveillance

Even with those safeguards, Dominique says she is not sure how she feels about the feature and knows many listeners agree. She jokes that she does not even keep a smart speaker like Alexa in her house because the surveillance already feels intense when you carry a smartphone everywhere. Her bigger concern is why employers need another tool to track where people are if those employees are already doing their jobs at a high level.

The rollout has sparked criticism because it gives companies one more way to verify whether workers are physically in the office as return‑to‑office policies get stricter. For some, the tool feels less like a convenience and more like another layer of monitoring layered on top of badge swipes, VPN logs and calendar checks. Dominique says adults should be trusted to get the work done, whether they are in a cubicle, on their couch or allegedly taking calls from Tahiti. She even wonders out loud if the feature still works when someone uses their own hotspot instead of company Wi‑Fi.

Dominique leaves listeners with a heads‑up as they plan summer travel and hybrid schedules: check with your job to see if workplace check‑in is coming and how your company plans to use it. She encourages workers to ask questions about data, consent and visibility so they understand what is being tracked and why. For more details on Microsoft’s rollout and the growing debate around digital monitoring at work, she points people to dominiquedivashow.com.

DMV Local News: Microsoft Teams’ New Wi‑Fi Check-In Feature Has Workers Asking If It’s Convenience Or Surveillance was originally published on kysdc.com