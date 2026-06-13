Wendy Williams Says She Has “Gone Through A Lot” In Rare Life Update

Williams lives on a locked floor with security, restricted access, and less freedom than her TV days.

She continues fighting her conservatorship, seeking more control over her life, health, and future.

Fans are concerned for Williams as she navigates this challenging chapter, hoping she gets the care and dignity she deserves.

Wendy Williams has been mostly quiet over the past year, but the former daytime television star is now sharing more about her life inside an assisted living facility in New York.

In a new interview with The New York Post, Williams spoke about her current living situation, her restrictions, and what life has looked like since stepping away from television.

Williams, who was forced to retire from The Wendy Williams Show in 2021 following health issues, has been living at Coterie, a high-end assisted living facility in New York, since 2023. She has also been fighting to end her conservatorship.

Wendy Describes Life At Coterie

During the interview, Williams described living on a locked floor and said she is regularly accompanied by security.

“There’s grass, trees, two floors, no cars around. Can’t even do the elevator to go down. It, too, is locked,” Williams said.

She also reflected on how different her life looks now compared to her years as one of the most recognizable figures in daytime television.

“Understand, I did a daily TV show 14 years,” she said. “This watching over me also deals with dresses. I was tall. Looking gorgeous. Now all my good stuff’s in storage.”

Williams said she still goes to church every Sunday at Christian Cultural Center with a personal aide. She also said she spends time writing in a notebook and goes to the gym on Mondays and Fridays.

“Let me tell you something else…and that is that I don’t know exactly how, what, why, but I have gone through a lot of s—,” she added.

A Public Fight Over Her Care

Williams’ current situation has been the subject of ongoing public concern and legal attention. She has previously criticized the facility and said she wanted to be moved from the memory care unit, where she said she was surrounded by residents much older than her.

Her attorney, Joe Tacopina, previously said Williams has “alcohol-induced dementia,” and argued that her condition is not the same as typical progressive dementia.

Williams has continued to push back against her guardianship while maintaining that she wants more control over her life, health, and future.

For longtime fans, the update is difficult to hear. Wendy Williams built a career by being bold, funny, outspoken, and fully in control of the room. Now, as she continues navigating this complicated chapter, many are simply hoping she gets the care, freedom, and dignity she has been asking for.

Continuing to think about you, Wendy. Always one of my favorites.