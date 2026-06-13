Official: Michael Becomes Highest-Grossing Music Biopic Of All Time

Antoine Fuqua’s Michael has officially moonwalked into box office history.

The Michael Jackson biopic has now surpassed Bohemian Rhapsody to become the highest-grossing music biopic of all time. According to Deadline, the film has crossed $911.9 million worldwide, edging past Bohemian Rhapsody’s $910.9 million lifetime gross.

The milestone comes as Michael opens in Japan, its final major market, through a Lionsgate-Kino partnership. That means the film may not be done making history just yet, with its global total continuing to climb.

A Record-Breaking Run

Michael had already crossed the $900 million mark on June 9, putting it within striking distance of Bohemian Rhapsody. Before that, it passed 2022’s Elvis on the all-time music biopic rankings.

The film’s current total includes $358.6 million domestically and $553.3 million internationally. Its momentum was clear from the beginning, with Michael earning $97.2 million during its opening weekend after its April release.

Jaafar Jackson Leads The Cast

Jaafar Jackson, the son of Jermaine Jackson, stars as the adult Michael Jackson in his acting debut. Juliano Krue Valdi plays the young Michael, also in his first acting role.

The supporting cast includes Colman Domingo as Joe Jackson, Nia Long as Katherine Jackson, Miles Teller as John Branca, Laura Harrier as Suzanne de Passe, and Mike Myers as CBS Records executive Walter Yetnikoff.

Source: Lionsgate / Lionsgate

A Sequel Is Already Taking Shape

With Michael ending its story in 1988, Lionsgate is already looking toward a second film focused on the later chapters of Jackson’s life and career.

Lionsgate motion picture chair Adam Fogelson confirmed during a May earnings call that progress is being made on a follow-up.

“We are really excited about the progress we’re making with respect to a second Michael film,” Fogelson said. “All the conversations that we’ve been having with all of the appropriate parties continue to go exceptionally well.”

He also noted that there are still many major parts of Jackson’s story and music catalog that were not covered in the first film.

For a movie centered on one of the most famous entertainers in history, Michael is now doing exactly what its subject did for decades: breaking records, commanding attention, and refusing to leave the stage quietly.