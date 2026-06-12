Big Tigger 'Categorically' Denies Allegations He Abused His Wife & Had An Affair With Co-Host Francesca Amiker

Tigger denies claims of domestic abuse and infidelity with co-host Francesca Amiker.

Police investigation into alleged assault incident involving Tigger and wife Alicia Brown.

Alicia Brown denies calling Tigger an 'abuser,' says facts will emerge in due time.

Big Tigger is responding to the recent headlines about his personal life.

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

The radio and TV personality has categorically denied his estranged wife’s allegations that he domestically abused her and had an affair with his co-host Francesca Amiker. This comes following reports from TMZ, which obtained police documents from an investigation involving his wife, Alicia Brown.

According to the docs, Brown was involved in an alleged assault during a May incident that prompted authorities to open a domestic dispute investigation, in which Big Tigger–whose real name is Darian Morgan–is the prime suspect.

Dispatch records indicate that Brown sought medical treatment for her injuries before police were contacted, which led to the launch of an investigation. She was later transported to a hospital, but authorities noted her injuries were not life-threatening. The documents don’t say what led to Brown’s injuries.

This report came after Brown alluded to Tigger being responsible for her injuries, posting an Instagram video showing off her bruised face on Sunday, June 7. In the social media clip, Alicia is crying, paired with the caption, “Someone ask my husband why my face happened,” along with the hashtag #FrancescaAmiker, the name of his radio show co-host.

In a comment under another post, Brown allegedly confirmed that she and Big Tigger are getting a divorce over his relationship with Amiker.

In response to these allegations, the radio personality took to the airwaves and Instagram to issue his own statement on June 12, denying both claims of infidelity and abuse.

“I want to say categorically that these allegations and accusations that have been circulating are false,” he began. “Additionally, it’s important to clarify that Francesca and I have never been anything more than friends and respected colleagues. I’d like to apologize to her for the impact of these last few days.” His statement continued, “Out of respect for everyone involved, I ask for grace, privacy, and restraint as my family navigates this difficult moment. For more than 30 years, I’ve had the privilege of serving my community through music, entertainment, and connection, and I remain grateful for the trust so many of you have placed in me throughout that journey. I intend to continue living and leading in a manner worthy of that trust.”

Alicia Brown Denies Accusing Big Tigger Of Abuse

On the same day as her husband’s statement, Alicia released a new statement through media personality Loren LoRosa, denying that she accused Morgan of abuse.

“I want to be clear: I have never called my husband an abuser,” she said. “Social media has drawn its own conclusions from information that was shared, but those conclusions are not statements I have made.”

Brown went on to address the public scrutiny surrounding the situation, insisting that “the facts will speak for themselves in due time.”

Francesca Amiker has also denied the affair accusations.

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

On Saturday, she posted a meme on her InstaStory that read: “when you hear a rumor about you thats so untrue you genuinely don’t even know how to defend yourself.”

On Sunday, June 7, TheShadeRoom reached out to a source for Amiker, who denied Alicia Brown’s cheating claims.

“Francesca is in shock right now. Nearly two decades of building herself up in this industry, gaining respect from her peers, advocating for Black women, winning four Emmys because of her advocacy in her community, all for it to be ruined because someone she has never met tagged her in horrific imagery,” the source explained. “Francesca has never been a part of a toxic situation and doesn’t plan to begin now. As a respected Journalist in this industry, she knows exactly how exciting it is to read salacious rumors and headlines.” In addition, the source said, “Her involvement in any of this couldn’t be farther from the truth. She never thought leaving E! news in Los Angeles and accepting a job at her new radio station would lead to this.”

The journalist went on to deny the accusations in a formal statement, saying,

“The allegations being circulated about me are completely false and do not reflect who I am or how I conduct myself. I have never had an affair or cheated with a married man. I stand by my character, my integrity, and the truth.”

Big Tigger 'Categorically' Denies Allegations He Abused His Wife & Had An Affair With Co-Host Francesca Amiker was originally published on bossip.com