Diva’s Daily Dirt: Summer Walker’s Baltimore Fights, Rick Ross’ Economy Flight Clapback & Jay-Z Fans Paris-Bound For “Reasonable Doubt”

Summer has laughed about the moment online, but Dominique makes it clear she still expects fans to act like they have some sense when they go out. The viral clips have been circulating across social media, with fans clowning the crowd for doing the most during a slow, emotional record. Dominique uses it as a reminder that not every concert needs to turn into a boxing match, especially when the artist is onstage singing about healing and heartbreak.

Dominique Da Diva says Summer Walker is not letting Baltimore off the hook after multiple fights broke out during her show at CFG Bank Arena. Summer is specifically asking fans to send her the videos from that night, because even she could not believe people started swinging during such a chill song. In a clip Dominique plays, Summer stops mid-performance and says, “Oh, hell no, they fighting. How did y’all start fighting to this song? This is a nice song. Who does that?” The track was “Unloyal” featuring Ari Lennox, and Dominique jokes that maybe somebody in the crowd was triggered by some real-life unloyal behavior.

Rick Ross Flies Economy As Drake Fans Jump In

Dominique then shifts to Rick Ross, who caught heat after a video surfaced of him flying economy on a commercial flight. Drake fans were quick to jump on the moment, cracking jokes about Ross being in coach instead of on his usual private jet. Ross answered his critics directly, saying he chose to fly commercial to Colombia to go party with Trick Daddy and Ball Greezy as part of an “escape the states” trip. He explains his jet is currently getting upgraded with Starlink “half a million dollar Wi-Fi,” and that is why it was out of rotation.

Dominique loves his bigger message, highlighting Ross’ reminder not to look down on any young hustlers. Ross says it does not matter if someone is walking, on a bike, riding the train, or flying economy, as long as they are out getting to the money. Dominique co-signs that energy, telling listeners to do what works for them and stop worrying about how someone else travels.

Jay-Z Fans Gear Up For Paris “Reasonable Doubt” Anniversary Show

To close things out, Dominique talks about how Jay-Z fans are gearing up for his 30th anniversary “Reasonable Doubt” show in Paris. Hov is set to perform in Paris on September 10, and fans flooded social media today talking about how easy it was to secure tickets and where they will be sitting. Dominique says she is trying to figure out how to catch a flight to Paris herself, since Jay is already booked for both LA and Paris dates.

She wonders aloud if Jay-Z will add more pop-up shows so more fans can get a piece of the celebration. Dominique also notes that new music is dropping tonight from Kodak Black, Toosii, and Babyface Ray, with Babyface Ray also hitting the Fillmore in Silver Spring. She tells listeners they can get more stories like this at dominiquethedivashow.com and stay plugged in to all the latest drops.