Listen Live
Close
Celebrity News

Former Child Actor Sues Diddy Over Alleged Sexual Assault

Former Child Actor Sues Sean "Diddy" Combs Over Alleged 2007 Assault

The former child actor said he encountered Sean "Diddy" Combs during a 2007 networking event, alleging sexual assault took place then.

Published on June 10, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
US-SEAN COMBS-VODKA

A former child actor has filed a suit alleging that Sean “Diddy” Combs sexually assaulted him, allegedly. The actor, now an adult who filed as John Doe, claims that the incident between him and Sean “Diddy” Combs took place in 2007.

As reported by TMZ, John Doe says that in 2007, he attended a networking event in Hollywood Hills. Still working as an actor at the time, Doe says that he encountered Diddy, who invited him to discuss career opportunities in private.

Doe then says Combs began touching him on various parts of his body and performed oral sex on him, which Doe claims he told the business mogul that it made him uncomfortable. After he was done, Doe says Combs left him inside the room alone.

In response, Combs’ rep offered a statement which reads, “The allegations from this so-called nameless child actor are false and ridiculous. He’s just another hater in a long list of people trying to get in on the money gravy train encouraged by personal injury lawyers. Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone — and that includes any child! These allegations will be disproved like all the rest.”

John Doe is suing Sean “Diddy” Combs and various agents who, in Doe’s words, were supposed to protect him for an unspecified amount.

Photo: Getty

SEE ALSO

Former Child Actor Sues Sean "Diddy" Combs Over Alleged 2007 Assault was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 92 Q
Trending
Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2025
Entertainment  |  Editor Staff

Kash Doll To Headline Baltimore Pride Festival At Druid Hill Park

Comments
Candles
15 Items
Music  |  Editor Staff

Their Impact Lives On: Remembering Baltimore’s Hip-Hop, Club And DJ Legends

Comments
US Court voted against a resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza
3 Items
B'more  |  Editor Staff

Howard County Launches New Guaranteed Basic Income Pilot Offering Families Up to $12,000 in Direct Support

Comments
Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip  |  Konan

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Comments
White House with ominous clouds
30 Items
News  |  Editor Staff

The Biggest News Stories Of 2026

Comments
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close