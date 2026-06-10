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50 Black Queer Queens Dominating Our WCW Fantasies, Vol. 26

#WCW — Porsha Williams, Kehlani & 48 More Queer Queens So Fine They Deserve Their Own Pride Parade, Vol. 26, Vol. 26, Vol. 26

Another week, another Women Crush Wednesday!

Published on June 10, 2026
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A person with long, dark curly hair wearing a colorful leopard print jumpsuit and gold jewelry, posing with a serious expression.
Source: Instagram / porsha4real

Another week, another Women Crush Wednesday!

Pride Month is still in full swing, with barriers being broken and expression of love and living in truth sitting bolder than ever before.

Madamenoire’s Women Crush Wednesdays has been a space of celebration since its inception, and this week things hit just a little different when we see our bisexual queens like Porsha Williams leaning fully into her love for the ladies, or women like Choyce Brown being admired aloud by her lover Janae Sims.

We’ll even take it a step further, with this year’s Tony Awards. Qween Jean made history as the first openly trans person to receive a Tony thanks to her win in the Costume Design category for her work on Cats: The Jellicle Ball.

We love to see our people take pride in advocating and holding dear space for the ones they love.

Check out 50 of the hottest queers queens this week below.

RELATED CONTENT: #WCW — 50 Queer Queens Who Are Making Pride Month Hotter Than Ever (Wait Until You See Tiara Kelly!), Vol. 25

1. Porsha Williams

2. Tinashe

MoMA's Party In The Garden 2026
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 02: Tinashe attends MoMA’s Party In The Garden 2026 at The Museum of Modern Art on June 02, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Museum of Modern Art)

3. Cynthia Erivo

Celebrities At F1 Grand Prix of Monaco
MONTE-CARLO, MONACO – JUNE 07: Cynthia Erivo is seen during the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco on June 07, 2026 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/FilmMagic)

4. Brittney Griner

Connecticut Sun v Atlanta Dream
COLLEGE PARK, GEORGIA – JUNE 02: Brittney Griner #42 of the Connecticut Sun looks on against the Atlanta Dream during the first quarter at Gateway Center Arena on June 02, 2026 in College Park, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

5. Kehlani

6th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 05: Kehlani attends the 6th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 05, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for 6th Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards)

6. Queen Latifah

79th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 07: Queen Latifah attends the 79th Annual Tony Awards Arrivals at Radio City Music Hall on June 07, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Manoli Figetakis/FilmMagic)

7. Lena Waithe

79th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 07: Lena Waithe attends the 79th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 07, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

8. Azzi Fudd

Dallas Wings v Los Angeles Sparks
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 05: Azzi Fudd #35 of the Dallas Wings looks on before facing the Los Angeles Sparks at Crypto.com Arena on June 05, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Luiza Moraes/Getty Images)

9. Willow Smith

Christian Louboutin Celebrates Jaden Smith's Men's Collection Launch in Los Angeles
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 04: (L-R) Willow Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith attend Christian Louboutin celebrates Jaden Smith’s Men’s Collection Launch at Christian Louboutin Rodeo on June 04, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Christian Louboutin)

10. BRE-Z

6th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards
Sasha Lance and Bre-Z at the 6th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards held at The Beverly Hilton on June 05, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Variety via Getty Images)

11. Tia Hogue

12. Janae Sims

13. Shema Love

14. Shakira Javonni

15. Sophia Yeshi

16. Racquel Simone

17. Sydney Mack

18. Alylah

19. Caela

20. KE’ALOHILANI

21. Kii Kii

22. Qween Jean

23. Carlneesha

24. Liyah Adams

25. Aylissa Amarni

26. Timari

27. Nia

28. Ke

29. Daisha Paris

30. Milena Sanchez

31. Milan

32. Lulu

33. therealhadah._

34. Dee Omega

35. Nakia Stephens

36. Jade Harriel

37. Cinnamon Toast Munch

38. Kalais

39. S4

40. Leilani Koi

41. Dill

42. Jade Monét

43. Hazel

44. D

45. Crismely Pérez

46. Ocean

47. Ken

48. Dime

49. Joy

50. Aniyah Alexander

RELATED CONTENT: ‘Recipe For Change’: Hayley Kiyoko, B. Scott, Mal Wright And More Celebrate LGBTQIA+ Community And Their Diverse Experiences

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#WCW — Porsha Williams, Kehlani & 48 More Queer Queens So Fine They Deserve Their Own Pride Parade, Vol. 26, Vol. 26, Vol. 26 was originally published on madamenoire.com

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