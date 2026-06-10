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Teyana Taylor to Receive BET’s Icon of the Year Honor

Teyana Taylor's huge year continues as BET names the multi-talented singer and actress its 2026 Icon of the Year.

Published on June 10, 2026
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Teyana Taylor is adding another major accolade to an already impressive year. BET has announced that the singer, actress, director, choreographer, and creative visionary will receive the Icon of the Year Award at the 2026 BET Awards, which airs live on June 28 from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

In announcing the honor, BET described Taylor as a “multi-hyphenate creative force” whose influence extends across music, film, fashion and culture. BET executive Connie Orlando praised Taylor for not just participating in culture, but helping define it through her artistry and creative vision.

Taylor first gained national attention as a teenager after signing with Pharrell Williams’ Star Trak Entertainment and later built a successful music career with projects including VII, K.T.S.E., and most recently Escape Room, which earned a Grammy nomination for Best R&B Album. Beyond music, she has become one of entertainment’s most sought-after creative directors, choreographers, and visual storytellers.

Her acting career has also reached new heights. Taylor earned widespread acclaim for her performance in One Battle After Another, receiving a Golden Globe Award and Academy Award nomination. She has also appeared in projects including Hulu’s All’s Fair and Netflix’s The Rip, further cementing her status as a multi-talented entertainer.

The honor caps off a remarkable run for the Harlem native, who has continued to evolve from singer and dancer into a respected force across multiple industries. At just 35 years old, Taylor joins an exclusive group of artists including Mariah Carey and Kirk Franklin, recognized for making a lasting impact on Black culture and entertainment.

This article was produced with the assistance of AI.

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