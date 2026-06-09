Sybil Wilkes Covers Today's What We Need to Know: Primary Elections, Recession for Black America, and More

✕ Sybil Wilkes eturns with her “What We Need to Know” segment, breaking down the stories shaping our community right now—from the ballot box to the bank account to a feel-good moment out of Virginia. Here’s what you need to stay informed and empowered. READ MORE STORIES Primary Elections Underway in Four States Voters head to the polls today in Maine, Nevada, North Dakota, and South Carolina. These primaries arrive during intense national attention on legislative maps, with redistricting decisions poised to shape representation for years to come. For many of our communities, how district lines are drawn directly affects whose voice gets heard in Washington—making these races worth watching closely.

Collins Faces a Tough Reelection in Maine In Maine, Republican Senator Susan Collins enters a critical reelection cycle. Her presumed Democratic challenger, Graham Platner, is currently battling severe personal controversies that could reshape the contest. The matchup is one to follow as the campaign season heats up.

South Carolina Lawmakers Protect Clyburn’s District In a significant move, the South Carolina Senate crossed party lines to block a Trump-backed congressional redistricting plan. The proposal aimed to dismantle the district of veteran Democratic Representative Jim Clyburn, a longtime champion for Black voters. The bipartisan rejection stands as a notable win for fair representation in the state.

Marc Morial Warns of a Severe Recession for Black America National Urban League President Marc Morial is sounding the alarm: Black America has already entered a severe recession, and he points to deliberate federal policy choices as the cause. Morial highlights that recent administration cuts have eliminated more than 300,000 federal civil service jobs—a sector that historically served as an engine for Black middle-class mobility. The loss threatens hard-won economic progress for many families and underscores how policy decisions ripple through our communities. RELATED STORY: Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2026

Tax Tips for Growing Businesses It’s “CPA to the Stars Tuesday,” and financial expert Katrina Craft has urgent advice for growing business owners: file your taxes immediately to avoid compounding monthly IRS failure-to-file penalties. Craft encourages entrepreneurs to adopt proactive, year-round tax strategies and structured installment plans to stabilize monthly cash flow. For Black-owned businesses building wealth and legacy, smart tax planning is one of the strongest tools available.