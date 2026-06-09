Maryland Forecast Calls for Intense Heat and Severe Storm Threat

Source: R1 / R1

Marylanders can expect a pleasant start to the week before a stretch of dangerous heat, humidity, and storm chances arrives later this week.

Forecasters report that Tuesday will bring comfortable conditions across the state, with low humidity levels and partly to mostly cloudy skies. Afternoon temperatures are expected to reach the upper 70s to mid-80s, creating ideal conditions for outdoor activities. Evening temperatures will remain mild, settling into the 70s.

Weather conditions will begin to change on Wednesday as tropical moisture moves into the region. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected throughout the day, with the potential for heavier downpours and isolated stronger storms during the afternoon and evening hours. High temperatures will climb into the mid-to-upper 80s, while humidity levels increase significantly.

The hottest weather of the week is forecast for Thursday and Friday. Afternoon temperatures are expected to soar into the mid-90s across much of Maryland, with some locations northwest of Baltimore potentially approaching the upper 90s. Combined with high humidity, heat index values could range from 100 to 103 degrees, making conditions feel especially oppressive.

Along with the heat, scattered thunderstorms are expected both days, primarily during the afternoon and evening. Some storms could become strong to severe, producing damaging winds, heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning. Friday currently carries the greatest risk for more widespread and organized severe weather.

Conditions improve heading into the weekend as humidity levels begin to decrease. While an isolated shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out Saturday or Sunday, most areas will experience dry weather with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s, making for generally favorable weekend plans.