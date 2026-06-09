Listen Live
Close
Local

Maryland Forecast Calls for Intense Heat and Severe Storm Threat

Published on June 9, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
Heatwave Sign For Dynamic Lead
Source: R1 / R1

Marylanders can expect a pleasant start to the week before a stretch of dangerous heat, humidity, and storm chances arrives later this week.

Forecasters report that Tuesday will bring comfortable conditions across the state, with low humidity levels and partly to mostly cloudy skies. Afternoon temperatures are expected to reach the upper 70s to mid-80s, creating ideal conditions for outdoor activities. Evening temperatures will remain mild, settling into the 70s.

Weather conditions will begin to change on Wednesday as tropical moisture moves into the region. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected throughout the day, with the potential for heavier downpours and isolated stronger storms during the afternoon and evening hours. High temperatures will climb into the mid-to-upper 80s, while humidity levels increase significantly.

The hottest weather of the week is forecast for Thursday and Friday. Afternoon temperatures are expected to soar into the mid-90s across much of Maryland, with some locations northwest of Baltimore potentially approaching the upper 90s. Combined with high humidity, heat index values could range from 100 to 103 degrees, making conditions feel especially oppressive.

Along with the heat, scattered thunderstorms are expected both days, primarily during the afternoon and evening. Some storms could become strong to severe, producing damaging winds, heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning. Friday currently carries the greatest risk for more widespread and organized severe weather.

Conditions improve heading into the weekend as humidity levels begin to decrease. While an isolated shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out Saturday or Sunday, most areas will experience dry weather with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s, making for generally favorable weekend plans.

SEE ALSO

More from 92 Q
Trending
US Court voted against a resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza
3 Items
B'more  |  Editor Staff

Howard County Launches New Guaranteed Basic Income Pilot Offering Families Up to $12,000 in Direct Support

Comments
Candles
15 Items
Music  |  Editor Staff

Their Impact Lives On: Remembering Baltimore’s Hip-Hop, Club And DJ Legends

Comments
Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip  |  Konan

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Comments
Baltimore city skyline with skyscrapers and highways.
B'more  |  Editor Staff

Habitual Speeders In Maryland Could Face GPS Based Vehicle Restrictions

Comments
White House with ominous clouds
30 Items
News  |  Editor Staff

The Biggest News Stories Of 2026

Comments
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close