Suspect Faces Attempted Murder Charges After Officer-Involved Shooting in Pikesville

Source: Radio ONE / General

A 38-year-old man is facing multiple charges after Baltimore County police say he shot an officer and injured another person during a chaotic series of events that began with an indecent exposure complaint in Pikesville.

According to Baltimore County Police, Shaka Kamara has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault, multiple firearm offenses, and illegal possession of a firearm due to previous felony convictions. He is being held without bond, CBS Baltimore reports.

The incident unfolded Sunday, June 7, when officers responded to the 900 block of Milford Mill Road for reports of a man exposing himself. A witness told police he was riding a bicycle when a man allegedly exposed himself.

Officer P. Catalfamo and two other officers located a suspect matching the description, who then fled on foot. Police said the suspect, later identified as Kamara, stopped during the pursuit and allegedly opened fire as Officer Catalfamo approached, striking the officer.

Authorities said Kamara then exchanged gunfire with a second responding officer before continuing to flee through the area.

While attempting to escape, police say Kamara encountered a man and woman walking along a nearby trail and robbed the man of a firearm.

A third officer later arrived at the scene and was unaware the robbery had occurred. As the officer approached Kamara and the robbery victim seeking information about the wounded officer, Kamara allegedly began firing the stolen weapon. The officer returned fire, striking Kamara.

During the exchange of gunfire, the robbery victim was also shot.

Officer Catalfamo, Kamara, and the robbery victim were all transported to local hospitals for treatment. As of Monday, police said Officer Catalfamo remained in critical but stable condition. Kamara was listed in stable condition, while the robbery victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to recover.

The investigation remains ongoing.