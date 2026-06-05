Baltimore Police Turn to Drones, Helicopters in Dirt Bike Crackdown

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Baltimore police are stepping up efforts to crack down on illegal dirt bike and ATV activity across the city, seizing 41 vehicles so far in 2026 as part of a renewed enforcement strategy.

According to Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley, officers have confiscated 27 dirt bikes and 14 ATVs this year, already surpassing last year’s ATV seizures and putting the city on pace to exceed 2025 totals. The department has recently assigned its Traffic Investigation Unit and citywide traffic team to focus on the issue, with support from the motorcycle unit.

The latest enforcement push has led to 15 vehicle seizures since last weekend alone. Police recovered 11 dirt bikes and ATVs near Herring Run Park and another four in the Cameron Village area earlier this week, WBAL reports.

Worley said the department’s goal is to remove dangerous vehicles from city streets without putting riders, officers, or bystanders at risk. Rather than pursuing riders, police are relying on surveillance tools, including helicopters, and plan to introduce drones through a new first-responder program.

Residents have long voiced concerns about groups of dirt bike and ATV riders weaving through traffic, running red lights, and creating hazardous conditions on city roads. Police believe removing the vehicles can help reduce crashes and injuries.