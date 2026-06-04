Graffiti Removal, Bridge Painting Prompt Weekend Closures on I-83

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Motorists traveling on the Jones Falls Expressway this weekend should expect traffic delays as crews perform maintenance work on a light rail bridge spanning Interstate 83.

The Baltimore City Department of Transportation announced that temporary lane reductions and ramp closures will be in place while the Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration works with city crews to remove graffiti and repaint the light rail bridge crossing the expressway.

Beginning around 9 p.m. on Saturday, June 6, both northbound and southbound lanes of I-83 will be reduced to a single lane between the 29th Street access ramp and Guilford Avenue.

The traffic restrictions are expected to remain in effect until approximately noon on Sunday, June 7, weather permitting. Officials said work crews will shift lane closures throughout the project as painting progresses across different sections of the bridge.

Several ramps along the corridor will also be temporarily closed during the maintenance work. The affected ramps include:

• The North Avenue ramp to southbound I-83

• The Maryland Avenue exit ramp from southbound I-83

• The Charles Street ramp to northbound I-83

Detour routes will be posted to help drivers navigate around the closures.

Transportation officials are urging motorists to use caution when traveling through the work zone and remain alert for changing traffic patterns. Drivers should also plan for additional travel time, as congestion and delays are expected throughout the weekend.

Those who regularly travel through the area are encouraged to consider alternate routes while the work is underway.