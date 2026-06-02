Listen Live
Close
Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. Returns Home to the New York Giants

Twelve years after being drafted by the New York Giants, Odell Beckham Jr. is heading back home for the new football season.

Published on June 2, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live

Odell Beckham Jr. is officially returning to where it all began.

The New York Giants announced Monday that they have signed the veteran wide receiver to a one-year deal, bringing Beckham back to the franchise that selected him with the 12th overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. The move marks a full-circle moment for one of the most electrifying players in Giants history. 

Beckham first burst onto the scene as a rookie, quickly becoming one of the NFL’s biggest stars. His unforgettable one-handed catch against the Dallas Cowboys in 2014 is still considered one of the greatest plays in league history. During his first stint with the Giants, Beckham earned three Pro Bowl selections and recorded 390 receptions, 5,476 receiving yards, and 44 touchdowns before being traded to the Cleveland Browns in 2019. 

The announcement came after Beckham participated in a workout with the Giants and later agreed to new contract terms. The Giants confirmed the signing on their official website, while Beckham shared his announcement on Instagram.

Now 33 years old, Beckham returns to the Giants as wide receiver and looking to add veteran leadership to a young roster. The reunion also reconnects him with head coach John Harbaugh, who previously coached Beckham during his time with the Baltimore Ravens. 

While expectations are more measured than they were during his superstar years, many Giants fans are embracing the nostalgia of seeing Beckham back in blue. Whether it’s for one season or longer, one of the franchise’s most memorable players is once again a New York Giant.

This article was produced with the assistance of AI.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

2014 NFL Draft 92Q Announcement baltimore Baltimore Ravens chey parker Dallas Cowboys Football New York Giants Odell Beckham Jr. quicksilva morning show sports news

More from 92 Q
Trending
Baltimore City Hall Maryland Flowers USA
38 Items
B'more  |  Editor Staff

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories Of 2026

Comments
Police Lights
B'more  |  Editor Staff

Baltimore Police Warn Residents About Growing “Bump-and-Rob” Carjacking Trend

Comments
Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip  |  Konan

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Comments
Shooting At Morgan State University Leaves 5 Injured
B'more  |  Editor Staff

Morgan State Earns 100% NCLEX Pass Rate, Ranks Among Maryland’s Top Nursing Programs

Comments
Continued coverage of Baltimore after the death of Freddie Gray
B'more  |  Editor Staff

Baltimore Police Say Gas Stations Could Be Fined for Fueling Dirt Bike Riders

Comments
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close