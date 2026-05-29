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Chief Keef Links With Katy Perry After Their Online Beef

Chief Keef and Katy Perry linking up in 2026 was definitely not on anybody’s bingo card, but aye, here we are.

Published on May 29, 2026
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Chief Keef Links With Katy Perry After Their Classic Online Beef
Source: @chieffkeeffsossa / IG

Chief Keef and Katy Perry linking up in 2026 was definitely not on anybody’s bingo card, but aye, here we are.

Sosa and the pop star famously bumped heads online back in 2013 after Perry tweeted about Chief Keef’s song “Hate Being Sober.”

“Just heard a new song on the radio called ‘I Hate Being Sober’ I now have serious doubt for the world.”

The O Block rapper wasn’t feeling the shade at all and quickly fired back with a disrespectful response that instantly went viral. The situation got so big online that Perry later apologized to Keef after realizing the song was actually his.

“Mr. Keef! I’m sorry if I offended you. I heard a lot of people guesting on the song & didn’t even know it was you in particular. Actually…”

Now, 13 years later, the two finally linked up in person and posed for a gang of pictures together. At one point, the Chicago rapper even tossed Katy some Glo Gang merch for the photos.

Ironically enough, Sosa later sampled Katy Perry’s “Legendary Lovers” on his song “Save Me,” showing there may have always been some respect there dispute the early misunderstanding.

Although their online back-and-forth started off rocky, the recent link-up looked more like two old friends catching up than former internet enemies. That infamous 2013 tweet still resurfaces every now and then, but now the internet can probably finally put the joke to rest.

Sosa and Katy Perry music on the way? Stranger things have happened.

SEE ALSO

Chief Keef Links With Katy Perry After Their Online Beef was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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