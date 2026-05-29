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NRA Sues Wes Moore Over Maryland Glock Restrictions

The NRA is suing Gov. Wes Moore over Maryland’s new Glock restrictions, reigniting a major gun rights battle.

Published on May 29, 2026
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The National Rifle Association (NRA) is suing Maryland Governor Wes Moore over the state’s new restrictions targeting Glock handguns and other firearms equipped with conversion devices that can turn semiautomatic weapons into fully automatic guns.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court alongside several gun rights groups, argues that the law unfairly targets legal gun owners and violates the Second Amendment. Maryland officials say the legislation is aimed at cracking down on the growing use of illegal “Glock switches,” small devices that can convert pistols into machine-gun-style weapons capable of firing dozens of rounds in seconds.

Governor Moore signed the bill earlier this year after law enforcement agencies across the country reported a spike in crimes involving modified handguns. Supporters of the law say the devices pose a major public safety threat and have increasingly been recovered at crime scenes nationwide.

The legal fight is the latest clash between Moore and the NRA. In 2023, the NRA sued the governor and Maryland officials over the state’s expanded gun safety law that restricted where people could legally carry firearms, including places like schools, parks, and restaurants that serve alcohol. A federal judge later blocked parts of that law temporarily while the broader case continued through the courts.

The NRA says Maryland lawmakers are continuing to push what it calls unconstitutional restrictions on lawful gun ownership. Meanwhile, Moore and supporters of the legislation argue the state has a responsibility to respond to gun violence and the rise of illegally modified firearms.

The case is expected to become another closely watched test of gun laws nationwide, especially as courts continue interpreting the Supreme Court’s recent decisions expanding firearm rights.

This article was produced with the assistance of AI.

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