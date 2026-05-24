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Knicks Dominate Cavaliers to Take 3-0 ECF Lead

Knicks Take 3-0 Lead Over Cavs in Eastern Conference Finals

Published on May 24, 2026
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The New York Knicks are officially one win away from the NBA Finals after taking a commanding 3-0 lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals. New York walked into Cleveland and handled business with confidence and big time shot making that had the crowd stunned by the second half. Jalen Brunson once again looked like a superstar under pressure, leading the charge while the Knicks continued to get key contributions across the roster. The Cavaliers had moments where they tried to make a run, but New York answered every time and never let the momentum fully shift. Now with the series heavily in their favor, Knicks fans are starting to believe this could finally be the year the franchise gets back to the NBA Finals after decades of waiting.

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