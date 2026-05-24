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Ray J Gets Knocked Out During Celebrity MMA Fight

Published on May 24, 2026
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Ray J is trending after taking a tough loss in a celebrity MMA fight last night against internet personality Supa Hot Fire. The match took place during Adin Ross’ Brand Risk event in Las Vegas, and things quickly went left in the second round when Supa Hot Fire landed a clean shot that dropped Ray J and forced the referee to stop the fight.While Ray J came into the fight confident and aggressive early on, the momentum shifted fast once the knockout punch landed. The unexpected ending had the internet talking all night, adding another wild moment to Ray J’s long history of viral headlines.

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