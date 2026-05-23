Yung Miami Says Leaving City Girls Feels “Refreshing”

Sometimes growth means going your own way.

Yung Miami is opening up about life after City Girls and according to the rapper, this new chapter feels like a breath of fresh air.

During a recent live episode of the Keep It Positive, Sweetie podcast with Crystal Renee Hayslett, Miami got candid about separating professionally from JT and focusing more on herself.

“New energy, a new frequency, just positive, just happy, and just focusing on me,” Miami said while discussing where she is mentally these days.

She even compared being in a music group to being in a relationship.

“Sometimes, y’all don’t always see eye to eye,” she explained. “And when you finally leave that relationship, you’re like, ‘Damn my hair is getting longer. Damn, my skin is glowing,’ because you’re focusing on yourself.”

No More Questions, We’ve Got Answers

Fans have been speculating about the future of the City Girls for months, especially after the duo’s 2023 album RAW failed to match the success of previous releases. In past interviews, both Miami and JT admitted they were simply evolving in different directions creatively and personally.

Miami previously explained that the chemistry between them had changed over time as both artists focused on separate careers and lifestyles. JT later echoed similar sentiments, saying there was “no hard feeling” between the two despite the split.

Even with the duo seemingly moving on individually, both artists continue to embrace the City Girls legacy while exploring their own lanes.

If Miami’s latest comments are any indication, she’s fully embracing this next era.