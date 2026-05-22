Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

DIVA'S DAILY DIRT: RHOP Trial & Michael Jackson Debate

DIVA'S DAILY DIRT: RHOP Trial & Michael Jackson Debate

Wendy Osefo and Eddie Osefo are set for trial in 2027, while fans debate Drake, Taylor Swift, and Netflix’s Michael Jackson docuseries.

Published on May 22, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
Diva's Daily Dirt V1 Graphic

Entertainment headlines are heating up after new developments involving Wendy Osefo and her husband Eddie Osefo. During the latest “Diva’s Daily Dirt,” it was revealed that the couple is officially scheduled to stand trial in January 2027 over insurance fraud allegations tied to a reported burglary at their Maryland home.

According to reports discussed on-air, the judge scheduled the trial for January 25 through January 29, 2027. Fans of The Real Housewives of Potomac are already speculating whether Bravo cameras could follow the couple through future court appearances, potentially making the case a major storyline.

Elsewhere in entertainment news, the NFL recently confirmed that Nashville will host the 2030 championship game, immediately sparking conversation about who could headline the halftime performance. Fans online have floated names like Taylor Swift and Drake, though social media remains divided over which artist would ultimately get the call.

Meanwhile, social media is also reacting to Netflix’s upcoming docuseries revisiting allegations surrounding Michael Jackson. The streaming platform announced a new three-part documentary exploring the accusations that surrounded the late pop icon during the final years of his life. While some viewers believe the subject deserves continued examination, others questioned the timing following renewed public celebration of Jackson’s music and legacy. Online debates surrounding past FBI investigations and public perception have once again resurfaced as anticipation for the series grows.

Diva's Daily Dirt V1 Graphic
Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital
SEE ALSO

DIVA'S DAILY DIRT: RHOP Trial & Michael Jackson Debate was originally published on kysdc.com

More from 92 Q
Trending
White House with ominous clouds
21 Items
News  |  Editor Staff

The Biggest News Stories Of 2026

Comment
Gastonia, North Carolina, Zaxby's fast food chicken restaurant exterior
B'more  |  Editor Staff

Zaxby’s Officially Opening New Location In Rosedale This Month

Comment
House model key with bank account book on wooden table, representing home loan, mortgage planning, real estate investment, and financial saving for future property ownership in natural light.
3 Items
B'more  |  Editor Staff

Baltimore County Announces New Housing Voucher Opportunity in Pikesville

Comment
Minorities and Mental Health - Normalizing Mental Health Conversations
Events  |  Brian Hartz

Minorities and Mental Health – Normalizing Mental Health Conversations

Comment
Memorial Day USA Patriotic Blue Red Star Edge Line Sale Background
13 Items
Radio One Exclusives  |  Editor Staff

Score These Freebies For Memorial Day Weekend 2026

Comment
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close